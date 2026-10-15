'Engineers Incubator' initiative launched in Dubai to establish 50 Emirati-owned companies in contracting, engineering consultancy

DUBAI, 15th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment (MBRHE) has signed a joint cooperation agreement with Dubai Municipality, the Emirati Human Resources Development Council (EHRDC) in Dubai, and the New Economy Academy to launch the “Engineers Incubator” initiative.

The initiative aims to support and establish 50 Emirati-owned companies in the fields of contracting and engineering consultancy, opening up new opportunities for entrepreneurship and active participation in Dubai’s housing sector through an intensive training programme that combines theoretical knowledge with practical application.

The initiative will help transform national talent from training participants into entrepreneurs and partners in implementing and developing the housing ecosystem. Its strategic impact lies in nurturing a new generation of Emirati entrepreneurs, improving project execution quality through practically trained national talent, increasing the contribution of Emirati-owned companies to housing projects, and creating sustainable economic and professional opportunities for UAE nationals. It will also serve as an integrated platform for transforming engineering knowledge and expertise into sustainable national projects and businesses, strengthening human capital and the national economy.

In doing so, the initiative will support the strategic priorities of the Emirate of Dubai, the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda, the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, and the Sustainable Development Goals.

The programme will run for three intensive months, adopting an integrated model that combines professional qualification, specialised training, and direct field experience on engineering projects. It aims to empower participants to establish engineering consultancy offices, as well as Emirati-owned contracting and maintenance companies capable of competing, growing, and operating sustainably.

The programme follows a six-stage, interconnected journey: recruitment, qualification, practical application, establishment, empowerment, and sustainability. This approach transforms training into a comprehensive, practical pathway to entrepreneurship and economic opportunity.