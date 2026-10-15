Sharjah Ruler condoles with Saudi King over victims of King Khalid International Airport attacks

SHARJAH, 15th October, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, sent a cable of condolences to his brother, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, expressing his heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathy over the victims of the attacks on King Khalid International Airport (KKIA) in Riyadh, which resulted in several deaths and injuries. His Highness also wished the injured a speedy recovery.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; and H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, sent similar cables of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.