National Human Rights Institution reviews adequate housing standards during visit to Al Raha Village Staff Accommodation in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 15th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Human Rights Institution (NHRI) reviewed the essential requirements of adequate housing from a human rights perspective during a field visit to Al Raha Village staff accommodation in the Al Mafraq area of Abu Dhabi.

The delegation was headed by Dr. Salem Suhail Al-Neyadi, Chairperson of the NHRI. The visit was in line with a written contribution recently submitted by the NHRI to the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the right to adequate housing.

The visit aimed to assess the quality of services provided to residents and evaluate standards relating to accommodation, public safety, healthcare and food safety. It also sought to review the readiness of emergency response systems, with a view to enhancing quality of life, safeguarding workers’ dignity and ensuring their enjoyment of the right to adequate housing.

The delegation included representatives from the Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Centre – Abu Dhabi, the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, and the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, alongside the NHRI’s specialized technical team.

The field tour included inspections of the residential facilities to assess the services provided, compliance with safety requirements, the availability of healthcare and food services, and emergency preparedness arrangements. The visit also sought to strengthen coordination among the relevant authorities to ensure a safe residential environment.

Dr. Salem Al-Neyadi emphasised that ensuring the right to adequate housing is fundamental to preserving human dignity and promoting social justice, as enshrined in national legislation and international conventions. He noted that the NHRI places monitoring of workers’ living and working conditions at the forefront of its field priorities, with the aim of promoting best practices that establish the UAE’s working and residential environments as a sustainable model of human rights protection and social progress.

He further explained that the active participation of regulatory, health and security authorities reflects a shared national commitment to continuously improving services provided to workers. He commended the productive cooperation of Al Raha Village management and the participating entities in implementing the highest quality standards and responding to workers’ needs, thereby enhancing their stability and supporting their active role in the development process.