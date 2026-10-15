Fujairah to host 3rd West Asia Archery Championship 2026

FUJAIRAH, 15th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, the third edition of the West Asia Archery Championship will commence on 17 October at the Fujairah Cultural and Sports Club.

The event is being hosted by the Emirate of Fujairah and organised by the UAE Archery Federation, under the supervision of the West Asia Archery Federation. A total of 72 male and female archers from six countries will compete across various categories and events.

Running until 21 October, the championship will feature recurve and compound archery competitions in the under-18, under-21 and over-21 categories for both men and women. The event reflects growing interest in archery and provides participants with an opportunity to compete and exchange technical expertise and sporting experience at the regional level.

Engineer Hanadi Khalifa Al Kaboori, President of the UAE Archery Federation, stated that Fujairah’s hosting of the third edition of the West Asia Archery Championship reflects the emirate’s prominent role in supporting the sporting movement and attracting regional championships.

She added that the event will help raise the profile of archery and improve technical standards by providing male and female archers with opportunities to compete and exchange expertise.

The 3rd West Asian Archery Championship reflects the region's growing standing in this time-honoured sport, gathering elite athletes from across West Asia to compete in a professional setting that meets the highest internationally recognised technical and organisational standards. It marks an important milestone for fostering excellence and fair competition, discovering promising talent, and supporting the sustainable growth of archery in the region.

The championship is organised by the UAE Archery Federation, under the supervision of the West Asian Archery Federation, as part of joint efforts to develop the sport and strengthen its presence at the regional and continental levels.