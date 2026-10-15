RAK Ruler condoles with Saudi King over victims of King Khalid International Airport attacks

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 15th October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has sent a message of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, expressing his sincere condolences and sympathy over the victims of attacks on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, which resulted in several deaths and injuries.

H.H. also wished the injured a speedy recovery.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, sent a similar message to the Saudi King.