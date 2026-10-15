Fujairah Ruler condoles with Saudi King over victims of King Khalid International Airport attacks

FUJAIRAH, 15th October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, has sent a message of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, expressing his sincere condolences and sympathy over the victims of attacks on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, which resulted in several deaths and injuries.

H.H. also wished the injured a speedy recovery.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharq, Crown Prince of Fujairah, sent a similar message to the Saudi King.