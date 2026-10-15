Cinfa opens Scientific Office to support UAE’s pharmaceutical localization, advance health

DUBAI,15th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Cinfa, an international pharmaceutical company committed to improving people’s health and with nearly 60 years of experience, today announced the official launch of its UAE Scientific Office, with the UAE set to become Cinfa’s first localization hub outside Spain. This milestone marks a new phase in the company’s localization journey, following more than ten years of presence in the region.

Cinfa’s localization hub will be developed through a phased partner-based model spanning local scientific and regulatory capabilities; secondary packaging and batch release; and, progressively, technology transfer and selected local manufacturing through local partners.

“The UAE has created an environment in which international expertise and national priorities can come together to build meaningful, long-term healthcare capabilities”, said Franc Vives Ribera, Chief International Officer for Cinfa Group. “With the launch of our Scientific Office, we are committed to supporting the UAE’s healthcare vision through closer scientific collaboration, local knowledge development, and a more integrated approach to bringing medicines closer and faster to patients.”

The Scientific Office serves as a tool for stronger local capabilities across regulatory affairs, quality assurance, and pharmacovigilance. Through closer collaboration with authorities, healthcare institutions, and other national stakeholders, the Office supports the exchange of scientific and regulatory expertise while contributing to the development of long-term pharmaceutical capabilities within the UAE.

Its establishment comes as the UAE continues to advance its position as a regional center for life sciences and pharmaceutical innovation. National frameworks, including UAE Vision 2031, place strong emphasis on building a competitive knowledge-based economy, strengthening local industrial capabilities, and developing greater resilience across strategically important sectors, including healthcare.

To better align with local market needs, Cinfa is now evolving its approach to incorporate UAE requirements as part of a new model. From developing products primarily with European markets in mind and then bringing them to the region, the new model evaluates local requirements directly, in order to apply UAE requirements increasingly earlier into development and regulatory planning and, ultimately, allowing earlier access for patients to the treatments they need.

Since entering the Middle East through the UAE in 2013, Cinfa has progressively expanded its presence across the region, including Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Iraq. Today, the company markets more than 100 product references across the region, addressing the treatment of a wide range of diseases with a high prevalence in the UAE.