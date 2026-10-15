Khalifa University climbs to second in QS Arab Region University Ranking

ABU DHABI, 15th October, 2026 (WAM) – Khalifa University of Science and Technology has climbed to second place in the QS Arab Region University Rankings 2027, up from third place last year, while retaining its position as the UAE’s highest-ranked university for the ninth consecutive year.

The result reinforces Khalifa University’s position among the Arab region’s leading research-intensive universities and reflects sustained investment in scientific expertise, research capacity and international collaboration.

Research productivity and faculty expertise were key strengths in the University’s performance. Khalifa University was recognized among the region’s leading institutions for papers per faculty, citations per faculty, international faculty, and the proportion of faculty holding doctoral qualifications.

Professor Ebrahim Al Hajri, President of Khalifa University, said: “Khalifa University’s rise to second place in the Arab region reflects the research strength, talent and international partnerships we are building in the UAE and beyond. Our ambition extends beyond academic recognition. We are developing scientific capabilities and technologies that can strengthen national industries, accelerate innovation and contribute to the UAE’s knowledge-based economy. This achievement reinforces our responsibility to translate academic excellence into lasting economic and societal impact.”

The regional result follows Khalifa University’s rise to 147th globally in the QS World University Rankings 2027. The University also ranked sixth worldwide in Petroleum Engineering in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026. Together, these results illustrate the breadth of its international academic standing and its depth of expertise in fields relevant to the UAE’s development priorities.

The QS Arab Region University Rankings evaluates universities across 20 locations using indicators covering academic and employer reputation, research impact and productivity, learning experience and global engagement.