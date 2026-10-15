1 Billion Followers Summit, National Media Authority launch $1 million initiative to establish 100 content businesses

DUBAI, 15th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The 1 Billion Followers Summit and the National Media Authority, in collaboration with Simon Squibb, content creator and Founder of Dream Group, have launched the 100 Dreams initiative.

The initiative aims to establish 100 content businesses by providing funding, support and mentorship to help content creators with inspiring ideas take their first steps towards establishing their own businesses and companies in the UAE and expanding globally.

The initiative targets individuals with an idea or dream of building a business in the content and digital media industry. A total of 100 selected content creators will each receive USD 10,000 in funding, representing a total fund of USD 1 million, alongside support with obtaining trade licences, mentorship and guidance to help them develop their ideas and transform them into scalable businesses.

The announcement was made during a press conference held by the Summit today at the Creators HQ in Dubai, attended by Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Authority; Saeed Al Eter, Chairman of the UAE Government Media Office and CEO of the 1 Billion Followers Summit; Maitha Majid Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of Media Regulation at the National Media Authority; Alia Al Hammadi, Vice Chairperson of the UAE Government Media Office and Deputy CEO of the 1 Billion Followers Summit; and Simon Squibb, content creator and Founder of Dream Group.

The 100 Dreams initiative supports the objectives of the 1 Billion Followers Summit by creating real economic opportunities for content creators and entrepreneurs and helping them build sustainable businesses that contribute to the growth of the content and digital media economy.

Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Authority, affirmed that the UAE continues to establish an economic model that provides creative ideas with the foundations to become productive businesses, scalable enterprises and an added value that drives the nation’s economic diversification and competitiveness.

He noted that this model is supported by an enabling environment advanced by the leadership’s vision, which created a clear path for talented individuals to turn innovative ideas into ventures, and ventures into institutions with impact, driven by the firm belief that talent is a national asset and that investing in it is a cornerstone of building a dynamic media economy that keeps pace with future sectors.

He said: “At the heart of the National Media Authority’s vision for developing the media sector is turning creativity into a productive economic force, empowering promising concepts to move beyond the ideation stage and establish enterprises capable of growth, sustainability and global competitiveness, further reinforcing the UAE’s standing as a global hub for the content economy.”

He noted that the 100 Dreams initiative, delivered in partnership with the 1 Billion Followers Summit and in collaboration with Simon Squibb, translates the Authority’s vision into action by converting innovation into sustainable economic value. He added that the initiative opens a path for content creators that bridges ambition with capability, and innovation with commercial viability.

He highlighted that allocating $1 million to 100 promising ideas lays the foundation for an ecosystem of creative enterprises capable of developing new business models and enriching the content economy with a new generation of entrepreneurs ready to compete and deliver global impact.

He concluded by emphasising that the UAE will remain the launching pad from which inspiring ideas reach the world. He addressed innovators with a clear message: “Turn your ideas into competitive enterprises and transform your ambitions into added value for the economy of the future.”

Saeed Al Eter, Chairman of the UAE Government Media Office and CEO of the 1 Billion Followers Summit, affirmed that the Summit’s partnership with the National Media Authority aims to amplify the economic and social impact of the content industry.

He noted that the strong momentum defining the UAE’s content and digital media industry today is a direct reflection of the leadership’s strategic approach to building and advancing future economies; an approach that positions talent as the main driver of growth.

He said: “The 1 Billion Followers Summit has reinforced its standing as an integrated development ecosystem and a catalyst for opportunities within the creator economy. It successfully positioned content creation as an exciting area for investment, rooted in entrepreneurship and capable of attracting funding and unlocking new opportunities in the world’s fastest growing industry.”

He added: “The 100 Dreams initiative marks a turning point, as we work closely with local and international partners to reframe the traditional view of content creation, establishing it as a fully integrated sector with tangible economic and social impact. This is achieved by empowering creative talent, offering direct funding and facilitating the launch of through the tools for success, continuity and global reach. We are laying the groundwork for 100 sustainable businesses to emerge from the UAE and impact the global media and economy landscape, setting a benchmark for how this industry is managed and its future shaped.”

Maitha Majid Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of Media Regulation at the National Media Authority, said: “The 100 Dreams initiative marks a key milestone in advancing the UAE’s vision to leverage the rapid growth of the content and digital media industry, transforming it into a dynamic economic sector powered by sustainable entrepreneurship that opens significant paths to success for young talent. The National Media Authority’s role is to help build an empowering ecosystem for creatives, enabling them to turn their ideas into sustainable, high-growth and competitive businesses.”

She added: “Investing in 100 startups by content entrepreneurs is a transformative step forward that helps revitalise the content economy. Today, we are laying the foundations for a new generation of entrepreneurs in this field, and we are working in partnership with the 1 Billion Followers Summit to deliver a model that transforms individual creativity into economic enterprises that play an active role in shaping the future of the industry and reinforcing the UAE’s standing as a hub for the content economy.”

Alia Al Hammadi, Vice Chairperson of the UAE Government Media Office and Deputy CEO of the 1 Billion Followers Summit, said: "In the UAE, we believe that many promising ideas begin with a simple dream, but they need the right environment, funding, mentorship and expertise to become viable and scalable businesses. This is what the 100 Dreams initiative seeks to achieve by bringing together funding, support, guidance and assistance with company setup, giving 100 content creators a real opportunity to take their first steps towards building their businesses in the content industry."

Al Hammadi affirmed that the 100 Dreams initiative reinforces the 1 Billion Followers Summit's vision of taking the content industry to new heights by helping content creators transform their ideas and ambitions into real, scalable businesses, strengthen their presence in the world of entrepreneurship, establish their own innovative ventures and expand from the UAE into global markets.

She added: "The initiative reflects the 1 Billion Followers Summit's commitment to providing talented content creators with real, sustainable opportunities to build their professional futures. It equips them with the tools and resources they need to transform their innovative ideas into sustainable companies and businesses that contribute to the content economy, create new opportunities for growth and innovation, and strengthen the UAE's position as a global hub for the content industry and creator economy."

Simon Squibb, content creator and Founder of Dream Group, affirmed that the 100 Dreams initiative aims to help talented content creators with ideas and ambitions overcome the most difficult step: moving from simply having an idea to actually starting a business.

He said: "Many people have great ideas and dreams of building their own businesses, but have no idea where to start, or lack the financial resources and expertise needed to take the first step. That is why the 100 Dreams initiative was launched: to give these individuals a real opportunity to get started."

He added: "The UAE combines an advanced business environment, a positive entrepreneurial attitude and significant opportunities offered by the content economy. Launching the 100 Dreams initiative from the UAE therefore represents an important opportunity for creators to build their businesses and reach global audiences and markets. I look forward to seeing the ideas we receive and helping 100 people take practical steps towards establishing real content businesses that positively impact the world.

The initiative seeks to provide 100 content creators with the opportunity, funding and support needed to take the first step towards turning their dreams into reality. Focusing on ideas and projects related to digital media and the content economy, it aims to help participants establish and develop their businesses in the UAE and expand globally, contributing to the growth of the media and content industry ecosystem and creator economy while creating new opportunities for creators and entrepreneurs.

The 1 Billion Followers Summit announced that applications for the initiative will open on 20 November. Interested individuals will be able to visit the 100 Dreams platform and submit their ideas through a video. Applications must focus on ideas and projects related to media, content creation or the creator economy, with applicants explaining the business they want to build and the dream they aspire to achieve.

Applications will be screened and reviewed by a specialised committee, followed by the announcement of the list of 100 accepted dreams and meetings with the selected applicants to gain a deeper understanding of their ideas and projects and identify the support the initiative can provide.

The initiative will culminate during the fifth edition of the 1 Billion Followers Summit, with a dedicated 100 Dreams activation taking place over the three days of the Summit, from 8 to 10 January 2027. The selected founders and projects will be featured, their stories and ideas showcased, and the distribution of funding to selected projects will begin to help them move from the idea stage to business establishment.

Following the Summit, content creators with selected projects will participate in a six-week business accelerator programme designed to support the development of their businesses and enhance their readiness for growth. The programme will provide support in business development, marketing, digital media and other key areas entrepreneurs need to build sustainable businesses.

Through its various phases, the initiative aims to help 100 content creators establish 100 companies in the digital media and content industry in the UAE, strengthening the country's position as a supportive environment for talent and entrepreneurs in the content and media economy.

Specialised entities and institutions in the UAE will contribute to supporting content creators by facilitating the procedures for establishing their creative companies and obtaining the necessary trade licences, in addition to providing comprehensive mentorship and guidance services.

The 100 Dreams initiative reaffirms the 1 Billion Followers Summit's commitment to transforming promising ideas into tangible economic opportunities by combining funding, mentorship and training. This will give talented content creators the opportunity to take practical steps towards building their businesses and transforming their inspiring ideas into sustainable, income-generating ventures capable of growth and global expansion in the content industry.