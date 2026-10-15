Hamdan bin Mohammed witnesses signing of MoU to launch the Global Innovation Challenge, Agentic AI Award

DUBAI, 15th October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to launch the Global Innovation Challenge and the Agentic AI Award, a joint initiative between the World Economic Forum (WEF) and Dubai Municipality.

The initiative, launched on the sidelines of the Annual Meeting of Global Future Leaders 2026, aims to empower 10,000 Global Shapers across 150 countries to develop innovative solutions and practical applications powered by agentic AI, to improve urban services and quality of life. The award offers US$1 million in prize money to be shared among three winners, who will be announced at Annual Meeting of Global Future Leaders 2027.

The ceremony was attended by Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Principal Chairman of the Annual Meeting of Global Future Leaders, and Alois Zwinggi, President and CEO of the World Economic Forum.

The MoU was signed by Eng. Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality, and Ida Jeng Christensen. Director, Forum of Young Global Leaders at WEF.

The challenge will bring together innovators worldwide to develop practical, scalable agentic AI solutions tailored to their communities’ needs. Participants will also benefit from the AI for All training programme offered by Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, strengthening their ability to develop intelligent, reliable and responsible AI applications.

On this occasion, Alois Zwinggi said the challenge would empower the next generation to shape change by developing responsible, scalable AI solutions with tangible benefits for cities and communities.

Meanwhile, His Excellency Eng. Marwan bin Ghalita, said that the initiative would engage young people in designing future cities through AI powered solutions that put people’s wellbeing and sustainable development at the centre.

Throughout the challenge, participants will receive specialist support, including interactive sessions with experts and a range of tailored tools to develop and test their ideas and prepare them for implementation. By March 2027, participants will be able to submit solutions at different stages of development, from initial concepts and prototypes to early implementation.

Entries will be assessed on innovation, feasibility, scalability, accountability and measurable, sustainable impact, with a focus on improving people’s lives and ensuring the responsible use of AI. The judging panel will include UAE and World Economic Forum representatives and AI experts, with winners honoured at the Annual Meeting of Global Future Leaders 2027.

The initiative seeks to empower young people to develop practical AI solutions and strengthen international partnerships that support smarter, more sustainable and resilient cities.

Held in Dubai from 13 to 15 October, the Annual Meeting of Global Future Leaders 2026 is organised by the UAE Government and the World Economic Forum (WEF), in cooperation with the Dubai Future Foundation. It brings together more than 700 leaders and experts from government, business, academia, sport and culture for strategic dialogue, experiential learning and practical collaboration.