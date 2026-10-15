Dubai-it brings Dubai’s future-shaping experience to global shapers

DUBAI, 5th October, 2026 (WAM) Members of the Global Shapers Community from around the world explored Dubai’s experience in shaping the future and turning ambition into action through the Dubai-it initiative, organised by the Global Shapers Dubai Hub, part of the World Economic Forum’s Global Shapers Community, from 13 to 15 October 2026 during the Annual Meeting of Global Future Leaders 2026.

Bringing together Global Shapers from around the world with their peers in the UAE, the programme provided participants with an opportunity to explore how Dubai anticipates change and creates opportunities, while learning about the models that have enabled the city to translate vision into impactful initiatives and projects, build integrated ecosystems that foster innovation, and remain responsive to rapid global transformations.

Through workshops, cultural experiences, conversations and behind-the-scenes access, participants will explore the ideas, communities and cultures behind Dubai’s transformation into one of the world’s most connected cities. The programme starts from the view that Dubai is often experienced through what it has built. Dubai-it asks Global Shapers to look at how it gets built.

Alyazyah Almarzooqi, Curator, Global Shapers Dubai Hub, said: “Dubai is often experienced through what it has built. With Dubai-it, we want Global Shapers to see how it gets built, how a city anticipates change, brings people together and turns ambition into action. We hope every participant leaves with an idea they can put to work in their own community.”

The programme was structured around five key themes: anticipating the future, building communities, turning ambition into achievement, scaling ideas locally and globally, and exploring how cities can continuously reinvent themselves and adapt to future transformations.

The programme also included a visit to Camelicious, where participants explored how modern technology is being used to develop sustainable products inspired by Emirati heritage, demonstrating how tradition and innovation can evolve together.

Dubai-it is hosted by the Global Shapers Dubai Hub, which marked its 15th anniversary in 2025/26, and draws on the UAE Global Shapers Community, which has 79 members across the Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah hubs.

The Annual Meeting of Global Future Leaders 2026 is one of the key initiatives of the strategic partnership between the UAE Government and the World Economic Forum, aimed at strengthening the role of global leaders in shaping the future. The meeting brings together more than 700 leaders and experts from 100 countries, including ministers and senior officials, 300 Young Global Leaders and 150 UAE government leaders, providing a global platform to anticipate rapid transformations, explore their implications and opportunities, and develop practical solutions to future challenges.