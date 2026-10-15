Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Award for Arabian Horse Photography honours winners of its 12th edition

EL JADIDA, Morocco, 15th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Award for Arabian Horse Photography honoured the winners of its 12th edition during a ceremony held at the prize’s pavilion as part of the Salon du Cheval in the Moroccan city of El Jadida.

The ceremony was attended by Dr El Habib Marzak, Commissioner at Salon du Cheval d'El Jadida, Mohammed Ahmed Al Harbi, Director-General of the Emirates Arabian Horse Society; Hamad Al Ghafli, Head of the Office of the Ruler of Ajman; Saleh Al Daha, Governor of El Jadida Province; and a number of officials and enthusiasts of photography and Arabian horses.

The ceremony opened with a speech by Adeeb Shaaban Saeed, President of the Union of Arab Photographers (UAP), who expressed his deepest gratitude and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, for his continued support and patronage of the prize.

He emphasised that this patronage has helped establish the prize as a specialised artistic platform celebrating the beauty and authenticity of Arabian horses while supporting creative talent in photography.

He noted that the prize reflects Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed’s keen interest in Arabian horses and the preservation of their rich heritage, as well as his commitment to supporting cultural and artistic initiatives that document this legacy and convey its aesthetic and historical significance to future generations.

He explained that, over its successive editions, the prize has contributed to developing photographers’ skills and promoting a culture of Arabian horse photography through specialised workshops and events. It has also helped build a photographic and visual archive documenting the beauty of Arabian horses and their events. This archive is preserved at the National Archives and Library, serving as a visual record for future generations.

The ceremony featured the announcement of the winners in the prize’s four categories and the presentation of awards, alongside the recognition of jury members and collaborators in appreciation of their efforts and contributions to the success of the 12th edition.

In the Arabian Horse Beauty category, the winners were Saeed Jamooh, Hamda Al Khalidi and Ahmed Al Touzri. The winners in the Horse Events and Festivals category were Yousef bin Shukr Al Zaabi, Mohammed Saleh Al Tunaiji and Khalil Al Mansouri.

In the Tbourida (Fantasia) category, the winners were Adeeb Shaaban, Saeed Khouya and Noureddine El Ghamari. Meanwhile, Abdullah Al Baqeesh, Mansour Al Mansouri and Ahmed Al Kaabi won in the Specialised Horse Videography category.