Latifa bint Mohammed meets with President and CEO of the World Economic Forum

DUBAI, 15th October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, met today with Alois Zwinggi, President and CEO of the World Economic Forum. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, also attended the meeting which took place on the sidelines of the Annual Meeting of Global Future Leaders 2026.

The meeting discussed how the UAE Government and the World Economic Forum can strengthen collaboration between current and future leaders to create inclusive opportunities for generations to come, and translate innovative ideas into tangible initiatives that benefit people and communities around the world.

Sheikha Latifa said the UAE’s approach to investing in human potential and strengthening international partnerships empowers communities to shape their future. She noted that bringing global leaders together in Dubai reflects the value of combining expertise and ambition to advance development and meet the aspirations of future generations.

She said the Annual Meeting of Global Future Leaders reflects the UAE Government’s and the World Economic Forum’s shared commitment to nurturing a new generation of leaders equipped to seize emerging opportunities and turn them into tangible results. She highlighted the meeting’s role in bringing together different generations and disciplines, fostering collaboration and translating innovative ideas into solutions that drive economic progress and improve lives.

The meeting explored the longstanding partnership between the UAE Government and the World Economic Forum and their shared commitment to shaping the future.

The meeting was also attended by Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Principal Chairman of the Annual Meeting of Global Future Leaders; and Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future.

Held in Dubai from 13 to 15 October, the Annual Meeting of Global Future Leaders 2026 is organised by the UAE Government and the World Economic Forum (WEF), in cooperation with the Dubai Future Foundation. It brought together more than 700 leaders and experts from government, business, academia, sport and culture for strategic dialogue, experiential learning and practical collaboration.