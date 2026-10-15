Dubai Health Authority records growth across Dubai’s health sector in first half of 2026

DUBAI, 15th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai’s health sector recorded continued growth in the first half of 2026, with increases in the number of licensed health facilities and professionals, expansion across several healthcare services, and strengthened regulatory oversight, according to a report issued by the Dubai Health Authority (DHA).

The report, which highlights key developments in the sector compared with the same period in 2025, reflects the continued advancement of Dubai’s healthcare system and the emirate’s growing attractiveness as a destination for health investment.

Commenting on the report, Dr. Alawi Alsheikh-Ali, Director General of the Dubai Health Authority, said: “The continued growth of Dubai’s health sector reflects the development of the emirate’s healthcare system and its ability to respond to the community’s needs by expanding high-quality healthcare services, attracting talent, and providing a regulatory and investment environment that supports the quality and sustainability of care.”

He added: “The Dubai Health Authority continues to enhance the regulatory environment and strengthen the effectiveness of oversight, supporting higher-quality, more specialised growth in healthcare, enhancing the health sector’s role in serving the community, and reinforcing Dubai’s position as an attractive destination for healthcare investment and advanced medical care.”

According to the report, the number of licensed health facilities in Dubai rose to 5,931 in the first half of 2026, compared with 5,541 during the same period in 2025, representing an increase of 7%.

The number of licensed health professionals reached 70,566, up 6.5% from 66,277 in the first half of 2025. Of the total, 22,639 were male and 47,927 were female. Obstetrics and gynaecology, followed by paediatrics and dermatology, were among the medical specialties recording the highest growth during the period.

The report also highlighted significant growth in home care services, with the number of licensed facilities increasing by 22.7% to 249, compared with 203 in the same period last year. The number of pharmacies rose by 6.8%, from 1,680 to 1,794.

The number of complementary and alternative medicine centres increased by 8.1%, from 99 to 107. Other categories of health facilities and services, including medical complexes and optical centres, recorded growth of 9.9%, with their number reaching 1,903, compared with 1,731 in the first half of 2025.

The report further highlighted an expansion in regulatory oversight in line with the sector’s growth. DHA conducted 5,378 inspection and monitoring visits in the first half of 2026, an increase of 36.3% compared with 3,946 during the same period last year. These included 3,154 on-site visits and 2,224 remote inspections and audits. Compliance with regulatory standards and requirements among health facilities also improved, rising to 80% from 75% in the first half of 2025.