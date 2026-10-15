Abu Dhabi Chamber connects 11 Abu Dhabi companies with British and international businesses to unlock global growth opportunities

LONDON, 15th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI) has strengthened international business connections for Abu Dhabi's private sector through its Global Executive Connect programme in London, bringing together 17 representatives from 11 Abu Dhabi companies with senior executives and decision-makers from British and international organisations.

Featuring more than 30 targeted business meetings, the programme was designed to help participating companies identify commercial and investment opportunities, establish new partnerships and explore routes into international markets across strategic sectors.

A key component of Abu Dhabi Chamber's participation in the Abu Dhabi delegation to London, Global Executive Connect reflects the Chamber's approach to turning its international relationships into tangible opportunities for the business community. Drawing on a network of 44 British and international companies and institutions, the programme facilitated direct engagement with senior executives and decision-makers, with meetings tailored to the commercial interests, investment priorities and growth ambitions of participating businesses.

Discussions focused on international market expansion, commercial and investment partnerships, potential collaboration on projects and specialised services, and access to new technologies, industrial capabilities and operational expertise. The meetings covered a broad range of sectors, including financial services, investment and asset management, energy, engineering and advanced manufacturing, technology and artificial intelligence, healthcare, real estate and construction, retail and sports.

The network featured established international businesses with substantial operations and expertise in their respective markets. Among them was CMC Markets, the global financial services group, which reported £46.3 billion in client assets under administration for its financial year ended 31 March 2026. Other institutions included Westcore Europe, which manages a European real estate portfolio valued at €750 million.

The scale and breadth of these businesses highlight the calibre of international connections the programme seeks to establish. For Abu Dhabi companies, such engagement provides direct access to specialised expertise, established business networks and potential partners capable of supporting their growth, whether through expanding existing operations, entering new markets or exploring opportunities in emerging sectors.

The Abu Dhabi participants represented a diverse cross-section of the emirate's private sector, spanning financial services and fintech, energy and oil and gas, manufacturing and construction, investment and real estate, healthcare, retail and consumer goods, artificial intelligence and smart cities, and sports.

This diversity enabled meetings to be structured around specific commercial priorities and opportunities relevant to each company's activities. Discussions explored potential partnerships, supply chain development, joint investment opportunities and access to advanced technologies and expertise that could strengthen the competitiveness of participating businesses.

The programme also builds on growing economic ties between Abu Dhabi and the United Kingdom. Abu Dhabi Chamber recorded a 45% increase in new membership registrations by British companies in 2025, reflecting growing interest in the emirate's business environment and investment opportunities. This momentum reinforces the importance of creating direct channels for business engagement and developing new commercial and investment partnerships.

Ali Mohamed Al Marzooqi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said: "One of our key priorities is to translate Abu Dhabi Chamber's international relationships into tangible economic opportunities for the private sector. We want our international engagements to deliver practical value by connecting Abu Dhabi companies with the institutions and partners that can support their growth, open up new markets and provide access to expertise and opportunities beyond their existing networks.

"Global Executive Connect puts this approach into practice. By bringing businesses directly together with senior executives and decision-makers, we are creating opportunities for focused commercial and investment discussions that respond to their ambitions and international expansion plans."

He added: "The diversity of companies participating in the programme demonstrates the depth of expertise and capabilities within Abu Dhabi's private sector, and its potential to compete internationally. Our role is to build on these strengths by expanding our global partnerships, facilitating access to influential businesses and institutions in priority markets, and supporting companies as they pursue opportunities arising from these engagements.

"Our ambition is to broaden the international reach and impact of Abu Dhabi businesses, while helping to establish lasting commercial and investment relationships that contribute to their long-term growth."

Global Executive Connect underscores Abu Dhabi Chamber's growing role in supporting the international expansion of the emirate's private sector. By combining its institutional relationships with a clear understanding of business needs, the Chamber is creating direct pathways to potential partners in global markets.

The Chamber will continue to build on the programme's engagements and support the development of opportunities identified through the meetings, helping Abu Dhabi companies strengthen their international competitiveness and reinforcing the emirate's position as a global hub for business and investment.