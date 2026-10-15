Cyber Security Council, etisalat UAE develop Discovery Secure platform to strengthen cyber threat intelligence visibility

DUBAI, 15th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Cyber Security Council (CSC), in collaboration with etisalat UAE, has developed Discovery Secure, a centralised platform designed to manage the visibility and governance lifecycle of cyber threat intelligence within a secure, role-governed environment. The platform reflects a UAE-led approach to strengthening cyber threat visibility and supporting more informed security decision-making.

Designed, developed and hosted in the UAE, Discovery Secure is currently in the proof-of-concept phase and is intended to enable detailed analysis of cyber threats at a national level. The solution provides a secure, reliable and locally hosted security radar service that helps organisations transform raw threat data into structured and actionable insights.

This platform is designed to bring cyber threat intelligence into a central environment, giving authorised users structured visibility into threats, risks and emerging trends while supporting investigation, enrichment and assessment workflows.

Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security for the UAE Government, said: “Effective cyber threat intelligence is not simply about collecting more data. It is about turning relevant information into a clear and timely understanding of risk, supported by appropriate controls for access, governance and accountability.

Through our collaboration with etisalat UAE, the Discovery Secure proof of concept will explore how locally developed capabilities can strengthen threat visibility and support more informed cybersecurity decisions, while maintaining the necessary requirements for security, privacy and data governance.”

Abdulla Al Ahmed, Chief Government & VVIP Relations Officer, etisalat UAE, said: “As mobile environments become more complex, the strategic challenge is increasingly one of visibility. Threat signals are multiplying across devices, networks and services, and organisations need a trusted way to turn that complexity into a coherent security picture. Developed and hosted in the UAE in collaboration with the UAE Cyber Security Council, Discovery Secure will create a secure, role-governed environment for threat intelligence. By combining controlled access with traceability and accountability, etisalat is set to enable security teams to assess threats with greater precision, prioritise what matters and make better-informed decisions.”

The platform is designed to centralise the ingestion and management of threat intelligence data, providing structured visibility into threats, risks and emerging trends. It supports analyst workflows for investigation, enrichment and assessment, while enabling role-based access to threat intelligence according to organisational scope. The platform is also set to provide decision-makers with summarised views and operational metrics, while maintaining traceability, accountability and audit readiness across threat-handling activities.