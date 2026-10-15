Hamdan bin Mohammed meets 20 emerging global leaders under 30 featured on World Economic Forum’s ‘Future 20’ list

DUBAI, 15th October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Dubai Future Foundation, met with the 20 emerging global leaders under the age of 30 featured in the ‘Future 20’ list, announced by the World Economic Forum, during the Annual Meeting of Global Future Leaders 2026 in Dubai.

On this occasion, Sheikh Hamdan said that investing in the empowerment of young leaders is an investment in a future of opportunity and lasting prosperity for generations to come. H.H. highlighted the importance of an integrated ecosystem of education, training and mentorship, supported by international partnerships and collaboration with academic, research and business institutions, to provide young people with the skills and opportunities to turn challenges into opportunities.

H.H. noted that future leaders must combine ambition with responsibility, knowledge with experience, and technological expertise with sound decision making. Sheikh Hamdan also highlighted the importance of placing confidence in young leaders and giving them the opportunities, responsibilities and tools to turn their ambitions into achievements, contribute meaningfully to shaping the future, and drive innovation and sustainable economic growth.

Sheikh Hamdan further said that global collaboration is essential to developing a generation of young leaders equipped with future skills and able to harness technology to create opportunities, maximise positive impact and enhance quality of life. H.H. commended the ‘Future 20’ initiative, and described it as a practical model for empowering future leaders from diverse disciplines and regions, united by a commitment to responsible leadership and meaningful social impact.

H.H. affirmed that Dubai will continue to serve as a global platform for partnerships that empower young future leaders, showcase their potential and achievements, and equip them with the tools to lead the next phase of development and develop innovative solutions for a better future for all.

The list features 20 emerging leaders from around the world who are advancing science, developing innovative businesses and shaping policy across sectors including artificial intelligence, technology, healthcare, mobility, sustainability and social impact. Their work demonstrates how young leaders are turning global challenges into practical solutions, expanding opportunities and delivering lasting benefits for their communities.

The ‘Future 20’ list features Kiara Winona Sweeney, Programme Director at Yunus Environment Hub, Germany; Aida AlAwadhi, Hybrid IT Solutions Architect at Hewlett Packard Enterprise, UAE; Monal Bhattarai, Managing Director of Canopy, Nepal; Shamsudeen Jibril, Co-Founder and Chief Drone Technology Officer at Vora Robotics, Nigeria; Sakshi Sharma, Co-Founder and Partner at Cenalph, India; Theodoric Chew, Co-Founder and CEO of Intellect, Singapore; and Dana Shukirbayeva, Founder of Forest Hero, Kazakhstan.

The list also includes Mahmood Alwatani, Founder of Masar Tech, Bahrain; Kacha “Shogun” Mahadumrongkul, Founder of Avant Labs, Thailand; Francisco Javier Suazo Castro, Associate Programme Manager for Internal Fraud at Remitly, Nicaragua; Carlos Ayvazian, Founder and CEO of Wasted Treasures, Lebanon; Adriana Viola Miranda, Director of Monitoring, Evaluation, Research and Learning at the 1,000 Days Fund, Indonesia; Luiz Serigheli, Biologist and Researcher at the Federal University of Santa Catarina, Brazil; and Georgina Mondino, Co-Founder of Ekos Lab, Argentina.

Other members of the list include Hayfa Sdiri, Co-Founder and Chief Impact Officer at RIVET and Founder of Artizen, Tunisia; Nada Saadi, AI Applications Engineer at M42 Health, Morocco; Benjamin Pfeffer, Director of Strategy at Meridian AI, United States; Mariam Nourya Kone, Founder of Hakili, Côte d’Ivoire; Karime Guillen Libien, Founder and CEO of Rearvora, Mexico; and Edwin Lai, Senior Transport Planner at Jacobs, Australia.

Held in Dubai from 13 to 15 October, the Annual Meeting of Global Future Leaders 2026 is organised by the UAE Government and the World Economic Forum (WEF), in cooperation with the Dubai Future Foundation. It brings together more than 700 leaders and experts from government, business, academia, sport and culture for strategic dialogue, experiential learning and practical collaboration.