SIB, AUS partner to boost financial literacy and career skills

SHARJAH, 15th October, 2026 (WAM) -- In the presence of H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, President of American University of Sharjah (AUS) and Chairperson of its Board of Trustees, Sharjah Islamic Bank (SIB) and AUS have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to advance financial literacy and strengthen collaboration between academia and the banking sector.

The agreement is part of SIB’s ongoing programme to deepen engagement with universities and support students through knowledge-sharing, professional development and practical industry exposure.

The agreement was signed by Mohamed Abdalla, CEO of SIB, and by Dr Tod A. Laursen, Chancellor of AUS.

Under the strategic framework, both parties will cooperate in financial literacy, Islamic banking and finance, research and innovation, professional development, practical training, talent acquisition, community engagement and institutional advancement. The collaboration also aims to support student success, advance knowledge in Islamic finance and strengthen links between academic learning and professional practice.

As part of the agreement, SIB and AUS will collaborate on lectures, workshops, seminars and other educational initiatives covering financial literacy, banking awareness, consumer protection and related topics. The partnership will also explore academic and research opportunities in Islamic banking, finance and responsible business practices.

The collaboration will further support student and graduate employability through practical training, cooperative education placements, internships, part-time employment opportunities, graduate trainee programmes and recruitment pathways. SIB will also explore participation in career fairs and other initiatives that connect students and graduates with opportunities in the banking and financial services sector.

Mohamed Abdalla, CEO of SIB, said: “This agreement reflects the continued expansion of our university partnership programme and our commitment to making financial knowledge and practical industry experience more accessible to students. Through our collaboration with AUS, we aim to support the development of future talent, strengthen links between education and the banking sector, and provide students with broader opportunities for learning and professional development, while supporting their readiness to participate effectively in the labour market.”

Dr Tod A. Laursen, Chancellor of AUS, said: “This agreement provides a substantive platform for AUS and SIB to address priorities that matter to students, the financial sector and the wider community. It links financial literacy to consumer awareness, academic research to banking practice and university education to direct access to training and employment. By combining our expertise in a sustained programme of collaboration, we can generate relevant knowledge, deepen understanding of Islamic finance and prepare graduates to contribute with confidence and purpose.”

The agreement also creates opportunities for joint academic programmes, research projects, faculty engagement and other knowledge-sharing initiatives, subject to mutual agreement and the required approvals.

The partnership may also extend to university events, alumni engagement and community outreach. SIB and AUS will explore suitable banking products, card solutions and related benefits for students, alumni, faculty and staff, subject to the relevant policies and eligibility requirements.