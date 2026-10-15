UAE Pavilion promotes literary creativity, young artistic talent at El Jadida Horse Show

El Jadida, Morocco, 15th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Pavilion at the 17th El Jadida Horse Show in Morocco has celebrated literary creativity and emerging artistic talent by hosting a poetry competition dedicated to horses and an art competition for young artists. Both events are part of the exhibition’s cultural and artistic programme, which runs until 18 October at the Mohammed VI Exhibition Centre in El Jadida.

Organized jointly by the Emirates Arabian Horse Society and the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority, the competitions are part of the UAE Pavilion’s cultural programme at the El Jadida Horse Show. They aim promote literary and artistic creativity, nurture emerging talent, and strengthen cultural ties between the UAE and Morocco through initiatives that bring together poetry, the visual arts, and the rich heritage of Arabian horses and equestrian traditions.

The winners of both competitions were honored by Sidi Saleh Daha, Governor of El Jadida Province; Hamad Abdullah bin Ghalita Al Ghafli, Chairman of the Office of the Ruler of Ajman; Mohammed Ahmed Al Harbi, Director General of the Emirates Arabian Horse Society; and Abdullah Butti Al Qubaisi, Executive Director of the Heritage Awareness and Knowledge Sector at the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority. The award ceremony was attended by several officials and a large gathering of exhibition visitors.

The second edition of the Horse Poetry Competition drew a strong response from Moroccan poets, with the judging panel receiving a large number of submissions. Fifteen poets were selected to compete in the final round, where they showcased their poetic talent through verses inspired by the Arabian horse, its esteemed place in Arab heritage, and the values of authenticity and horsemanship it embodies.

Poet Omar Sayem won first place for his poem Al Adiyat, receiving a cash prize of MAD 50,000. Mohammed Abijo took second place with his poem Qalaq Yahdinuh, earning MAD 40,000, while Hamid Al Shamsadi secured third place for Fi Khatiri, receiving MAD 30,000. Mohammed Baydan came fourth with Nasiyat Al Khayr, winning MAD 20,000, and Mohammed Boukrim claimed fifth place for Hanin Al Jiyad, receiving MAD 10,000.

The entries were evaluated by a judging panel chaired by Dr Mohammed Hajjou, with poet Sheikha Al Mutairi and Dr Mourad El Kadiri, President of the House of Poetry in Morocco, serving as members. The competition highlighted the Arabian horse’s enduring place in Arab cultural and poetic heritage, while giving participating poets a platform to express their creativity and showcase their literary talent.

In the visual arts category, the exhibition’s Children’s Village hosted an awards ceremony recognizing the winners of the Young Artists Competition. Organized by the UAE Pavilion in partnership with the El Jadida Horse Show, the competition sought to identify and nurture young artistic talent, encouraging creative expression while helping participants develop their skills.

In the Young Artists Competition, Fatima Zahra Hami won first place in the pencil drawing category, followed by Mona Al Qaddoumi in second place and Salma Al Sharqawi in third. In the painting category, Yasmine Nashit claimed first place, while Fatima Zahra Mufreh Eddine secured second place and Ouiam Lamghayez took third.

The winners received prizes at a ceremony that underscored the importance of nurturing young artistic talent and encouraging participation in cultural and artistic activities that help young people hone their skills and develop their creative potential.

The poetry and art competitions reflect the diversity of the UAE Pavilion’s programme at the El Jadida Horse Show, which brings together the promotion of authentic Emirati heritage and opportunities for creative expression and cultural exchange. By engaging participants across different age groups, the programme highlights the role of poetry and the arts in preserving heritage and expressing the shared cultural values of the UAE and Morocco.