Zayed Authority for People of Determination, Abu Dhabi Police launch Sign Language Voice platform to enhance police services for hearing-impaired people

ABU DHABI, 15th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters, in collaboration with Zayed Authority for People of Determination, affiliated with the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi, has launched the Sign Language Voice platform, a product of the strategic partnership between the two entities.

The platform aims to enhance access to police services for deaf and hard-of-hearing people, enabling them to communicate easily and independently through a digital channel that uses sign language.

The initiative contributes to faster response times, improved service quality, and an enhanced customer experience.

The platform forms part of Abu Dhabi Police’s ongoing efforts to leverage innovative digital solutions to develop a more efficient and inclusive police service ecosystem, in line with the Abu Dhabi Government’s vision for smart, human-centred services. Zayed Authority for People of Determination contributed its specialised expertise in empowering deaf people, helping ensure the development of an innovative solution that addresses their needs, facilitates access to services, and enhances their independence and privacy throughout the communication process.

The Sign Language Voice platform provides a direct visual communication channel with a certified sign language interpreter, enabling immediate and accurate communication between customer service employees and deaf customers. This helps reduce the time required to access interpretation services when needed, expedite transactions, improve service quality, and promote equal access to government services.

The collaboration between the two entities has encompassed numerous initiatives and projects aimed at supporting and empowering People of Determination, promoting the use of sign language, exchanging expertise, developing support services, and leveraging modern technologies to remove barriers faced by deaf people. The platform is set to be rolled out across police stations in the emirate of Abu Dhabi, further facilitating access to services and enhancing the customer experience.

Abdullah Abdulalee Al Humaidan, Acting Director General of Zayed Authority for People of Determination, said that the launch of the Sign Language Voice platform reflects the success of the strategic partnership between the Authority and Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters. He noted that it demonstrates both entities’ commitment to leveraging innovation and technology to develop more inclusive government services, in line with the aspirations of the UAE’s wise leadership to empower People of Determination and enhance their quality of life.

He said: “Our strategic partnership with Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters is an institutional partnership that has contributed, over the years, to the implementation of numerous impactful initiatives and projects, with a direct positive impact on the development of services provided to People of Determination.

The launch of the Sign Language Voice platform builds on this collaboration and embodies a shared vision founded on the belief that empowering People of Determination begins with removing barriers to accessing services and harnessing modern technologies to develop smart solutions that enable deaf people to communicate with police services easily, efficiently and independently.

“Zayed Authority for People of Determination continues to work with its strategic partners to develop initiatives and services for different groups of People of Determination, particularly deaf people, by promoting the use of sign language, adopting innovative digital solutions, and launching impactful projects that contribute to advancing social inclusion and empowering People of Determination to participate actively across all aspects of life. These efforts align with the emirate of Abu Dhabi’s vision to build a more inclusive society and enhance quality of life.”

Major General Imran Ahmed Al Mazrouei, Director of the Human Resources Sector at Abu Dhabi Police, said that the launch of the Sign Language Voice platform represents a significant addition to the police services ecosystem.

He noted that it reflects Abu Dhabi Police’s commitment to fostering an inclusive institutional environment that places people at the heart of its priorities and empowers deaf People of Determination through innovative digital solutions that facilitate efficient and independent access to services and provide a more seamless and flexible experience.

He explained that the success of such initiatives relies on investing in human capital and continuously developing employees’ skills and readiness to engage effectively with all members of society, alongside leveraging modern technologies, institutional partnerships, and knowledge exchange. These efforts contribute to developing services that are more flexible and responsive to diverse needs while reinforcing the principles of inclusion, equal opportunity, and accessibility.

He noted that Abu Dhabi Police continues to adopt impactful and sustainable initiatives that combine the capabilities of its human resources with technological innovation, enhancing the quality of services provided, supporting quality of life, and advancing the Abu Dhabi Government’s vision for a more inclusive and sustainable society.

The launch of the Sign Language Voice platform builds on a longstanding partnership between Abu Dhabi Police and Zayed Authority for People of Determination. Over the years, the collaboration has encompassed several areas, including promoting the use of sign language, developing support services, exchanging expertise, and creating innovative solutions that address the needs of People of Determination, culminating in the use of modern digital technologies to facilitate deaf people’s access to government services.