Dubai Health Board of Directors reviews progress on Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Hospital, new Diabetes Center

DUBAI, 15th October, 2026 (WAM) -- In a meeting chaired by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Dubai Health, and attended by H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice Chairman of the Board, the Dubai Health Board of Directors convened to review the latest developments on two landmark projects — the Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Hospital and the new Diabetes Center — and discuss future initiatives.

Held at the Dubai Health headquarters, the meeting was also attended by Dr. Raja Easa Al Gurg, His Excellency Abdulla Abdul Rahman Al Shaibani, Walid Saeed Al Awadhi, Mohammed Hassan Al Shehhi, Professor Sir Ian Andrew Greer, Dr. Amer Sharif, and Dr. Hanan Al Suwaidi.

The Board commended the advances made on the Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Hospital, including construction progress, the development of the hospital's global partnerships strategy, and the appointment of a Chair of Cancer Care.

The hospital will be a landmark addition to Dubai's healthcare landscape, offering comprehensive care that meets the highest international standards, with a patient and family-centred approach that elevates the overall treatment experience.

The Board also reviewed progress on the new Diabetes Center, which was approved in November 2024 and is set to open early next year. The facility will expand access to preventive care, advance treatment programmes, and promote early detection and healthier lifestyles.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum welcomed the Board members and acknowledged their commitment to advancing strategic projects that support the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, which aims to develop vibrant, healthy, and inclusive communities in line with the city's growth.

H.H. said: "As Dubai continues to grow, developing future-ready healthcare infrastructure is essential to meeting the needs of our population, and fulfilling our leadership's vision of a sustainable, integrated health system that places people and their quality of life at the forefront of priorities.”

He also expressed his appreciation for the dedication of Dubai Health's teams, and his confidence in their ability to continue raising the bar for healthcare services, reinforcing Dubai's position as a leading healthcare destination.

H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said: "We are committed to building an integrated academic health system that unites clinical care, medical education, and research, fostering a culture of innovation and knowledge. We are working to develop specialised medical talent, advance research, and translate findings into practical applications that improve diagnosis, treatment, and patient outcomes.”

Dr. Raja Easa Al Gurg said: "The Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Hospital and the new Diabetes Center are meaningful additions to Dubai's healthcare landscape. Together, they will support early detection, advance care pathways, and improve the experience of patients and their families”.

Following the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum and H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Dubai Health and the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment (MBRHE).

The agreement aims to facilitate Dubai Health employees’ access to housing services by simplifying procedures, providing direct channels for requests and inquiries, and organising awareness workshops on available services and initiatives, helping improve the employee experience.

By supporting employees with their housing needs, the MoU also aims to attract and retain young national talent in Dubai's healthcare sector, providing the stability that enables them to thrive professionally and play an active role in shaping the future of health in Dubai.

Mohammed Hassan Al Shehhi, CEO of MBRHE, said: “Our partnership with Dubai Health reflects our commitment to making housing services more accessible and supporting employees’ well-being and family stability. By simplifying procedures, providing direct channels for inquiries, and organising awareness workshops, we aim to make it easier for Dubai Health employees to benefit from available housing services and initiatives”.

He added: “This agreement also reflects the importance of collaboration between government entities in delivering services that put people first and contribute to a better quality of life, in line with Dubai’s vision to advance public services and community well-being.”

Dr. Amer Sharif, CEO of Dubai Health, said: “We are committed to building partnerships that support our employees’ well-being and family stability, while making it easier for them to access services that meet their needs. We believe in creating a motivating work environment for our people, and value our collaboration with MBRHE in making housing services more accessible and contributing to their quality of life.”