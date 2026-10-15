IFAHR commends Mansour bin Zayed’s support for Arabian Horse’s Global Journey, outlines plans for development of Arabian horse racing

PARIS, 15th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The International Federation of Arabian Horse Racing Authorities (IFAHR) praised the great support provided by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, for the journey of Arabian horse racing. The Federation stressed that the continued support of His Highness and the UAE has been the cornerstone of developing this sport and taking it to the global level.

This came during the IFAHR General Assembly meeting, held in the French capital, Paris, and chaired by Faisal Al Rahmani, President of the Federation. The meeting was attended by representatives of all member countries and members of the Executive Committee.

The meeting reviewed the Federation’s achievements over the past period and the racing calendar for the coming phase, which will see an increase in the number of races across different continents. Members discussed the developments that came with this increase and their impact on raising the level of competition, expanding the base of owners and breeders, and strengthening the presence of the Arabian horse on the international stage.

The meeting also addressed Arabian horse genetics and their role in preserving the purity of bloodlines and improving their quality, supporting the competitiveness of the Arabian horse. It also discussed the sound management of racecourse revenues and the development of their resources, to ensure the sustainability of racing and its ability to keep growing.

The meeting further reviewed the administrative development of the Arabian horse racing system, and plans to strengthen the use of artificial intelligence and to establish leadership and innovation in the sport during the next phase, in line with changes in horse racing worldwide.

For his part, Faisal Al Rahmani, President of IFAHR, said: “We are proud of the achievements that have strengthened the position of the Arabian horse across continents, and we reaffirm the importance of the generous support provided by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his leading role in taking the Arabian horse to the best position in its history. We look forward to a new phase in which we use innovation and artificial intelligence to develop the racing system, in cooperation with all member countries, to achieve our shared goal of elevating the Arabian horse worldwide.”