Ajman University ranks 12th in QS Arab Region University Rankings for second consecutive year

AJMAN, 15th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Ajman University (AU) has ranked 12th in the QS Arab Region University Rankings 2027, securing this position for the second consecutive year and recording further progress across all three research indicators.

The University advanced 10 places in Papers per Faculty, reflecting increased research productivity; eight places in International Research Network, highlighting the breadth of its international research partnerships; and 28 places in Citations per Paper, indicating progress in the citation impact of its published research.

These improvements build on AU’s long-term progress in the regional rankings, from 45th in the 2020 edition to 12th in 2027.

Dr. Karim Seghir, Chancellor of Ajman University, said: “This result reflects the collective efforts of our university community and the sustained investment behind our academic and research progress. Our improvements in research productivity, international collaboration, and citation impact demonstrate how our faculty are contributing to knowledge and strengthening connections across borders. We will continue to build on this work to enrich our students’ learning, address challenges facing our communities, and contribute to the ambitions of Ajman and the UAE.”

AU also achieved scores of 100 in both International Student Ratio and International Faculty Ratio, ranking fifth and ninth regionally in these indicators, respectively. The University placed 14th in both Academic Reputation and Employer Reputation, reinforcing its standing among academic peers and employers.

The QS Arab Region University Rankings evaluate institutions across 10 indicators covering reputation, research, the learning environment, and international engagement.