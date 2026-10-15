FNC participates in meeting of GCC-European Parliamentary Committee

BRUSSELS, 15th October, 2026 (WAM) -- A delegation from the UAE Federal National Council (FNC) participated today in a meeting of the Gulf-European Parliamentary Committee, held in Brussels, the capital of Belgium, with representatives of the legislative councils of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states.

The meeting was part of preparations and coordination for the second meeting between the Speakers of the Shura, Representatives, National and National Assembly councils of the GCC countries and the European Parliament, scheduled to take place on 16 October at the European Parliament headquarters in Brussels.

The committee discussed the key topics to be addressed at the second meeting between the heads of the GCC legislative councils and the European Parliament.

Participants exchanged views on a number of issues of mutual interest, foremost among them strengthening the Gulf-European strategic partnership, developing economic and trade cooperation between the two sides, and examining challenges related to security and stability in the Gulf region. Discussions also covered maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea, as well as the implications for regional security and international trade.

The committee also explored ways to develop Gulf-European parliamentary cooperation and strengthen the role of parliamentary diplomacy in promoting dialogue, understanding and the exchange of expertise between the two sides. In addition, members discussed the draft joint statement expected to be issued following the meeting.