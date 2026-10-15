AI, digital transformation to lead themes of participation at ADIPEC 2026

ABU DHABI, 15th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Haitham Al Jenaibi, ADIPEC 2026 Technical Conference Chairman and EVP Development & Production (Gas), ADNOC Upstream, affirmed that artificial intelligence and digital transformation are among the leading themes of participation at ADIPEC 2026. This reflects the energy sector’s growing focus on digital innovation, operational efficiency and the development of practical solutions to address current and future energy challenges.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of a media briefing held today to announce details of the event, Al Jenaibis aid the upcoming edition of the exhibition and conference has attracted more than 7,200 submissions for its Technical Conference programme, marking the highest level of participation in the programme’s history.

He noted that submissions had come from various regions around the world, including the Middle East, North America and Asia, underscoring the conference’s global appeal and its role in facilitating knowledge exchange, showcasing innovations and helping shape the future of energy.

He added that more than 320 members of the technical subcommittees had played a pivotal role in reviewing submissions, helping ensure a programme that reflects the highest standards of technical excellence. He noted that the record level of participation demonstrates the energy sector’s determination to develop practical solutions to challenges facing the industry worldwide.

Hei explained that the artificial intelligence and digital transformation theme had attracted more than 1,200 submissions, representing an annual increase of 11.6%. Meanwhile, the refining, processing, marketing and trading sector received 977 submissions, an increase of 25%. These figures reflect growing interest in digital solutions, innovation and improved operational efficiency.

He pointed out that addressing the major challenges facing the energy sector today—whether ensuring energy security, meeting rising demand, securing the resources needed to keep pace with the growth and development of artificial intelligence, improving efficiency or reducing emissions—depends on two fundamental factors: innovation and implementation.

He stressed the importance of the ADIPEC Technical Conference as a platform that brings together diverse expertise and specialisations to accelerate the adoption of innovative solutions.

He said many artificial intelligence technologies, automation systems and advanced digital solutions had moved beyond pilot projects and demonstrations to large-scale deployment across various stages and areas of the energy sector, with the aim of enhancing performance and reliability and improving operational efficiency.

He emphasised that the Technical Conference brings together engineers, scientists, researchers and technology leaders from around the world to exchange ideas, explore ways to transform traditional working methods and accelerate the adoption of innovative solutions. These efforts support ADIPEC’s mission to unite the global energy community in addressing shared challenges and exploring new opportunities for growth.

He added that continued developments in the energy sector make partnership, technology and engineering excellence essential to meeting the world’s growing energy needs. He noted that the discussions taking place at ADIPEC contribute to shaping the sector’s response to these challenges.