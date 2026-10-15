Exhibitors praise growth of Emirates Perfumes & Oud Exhibition

SHARJAH, 15th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The fourth edition of the Emirates Perfumes & Oud Exhibition is drawing strong visitor numbers, with exhibition space expanding by 40% compared with the previous edition.

Organised by Expo Centre Sharjah and running until October 18, the exhibition brings together more than 200 companies and exhibitors, showcasing approximately 700 brands and reflecting growing interest in the perfume and oud sector.

The event continues to strengthen its position as a specialist platform for brands to showcase their products and latest collections, connect directly with consumers, and explore opportunities in the fragrance market.

Participating exhibitors praised the event’s organisation and strong visitor turnout, noting that the expanded exhibition space has created a more comfortable environment for exhibitors and visitors and has provided greater opportunities to promote products and engage with consumers.

Ameen Abdul Mannan, representing Atyab Al Marshoud, said the exhibition has established itself as an important platform, bringing together leading specialist brands and attracting perfume and oud enthusiasts.

He added that the company’s annual participation reflects the event’s value in facilitating direct engagement with consumers, introducing its products and strengthening its brand presence.

Osama, representing TFM, also praised the strong visitor turnout and organisation. He said the expanded space had increased capacity for exhibitors and visitors, creating more opportunities to showcase products and connect with consumers. He added that the expansion reflects the exhibition’s continued growth and importance to the sector.

Abdullah Al Mayri, representing REEF Perfumes, highlighted the exhibition’s role in bringing together specialised companies and brands under one roof.

He said the event enables exhibitors to introduce their products directly to visitors and allows consumers to explore a wide variety of fragrances and collections. This, he added, helps increase brand visibility and strengthen engagement with the market.

The Emirates Perfumes & Oud Exhibition continues at Expo Centre Sharjah until October 18, offering visitors a wide selection of perfumes, oud products and fragrance collections to suit different tastes and preferences.