SIF 2026: Brazilian businesses eye Sharjah for regional expansion

SHARJAH, 15th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The ninth Sharjah Investment Forum (SIF 2026) examined opportunities to strengthen investment ties between Brazil and the UAE on Thursday, focusing on Sharjah’s potential as a regional base for Brazilian companies seeking to expand their operations.

During the session ‘Beyond Trade: Unlocking the Brazil–UAE Investment Corridor’, Ana Beatriz Fernandes, Head of InvestSP’s Middle East, North Africa and India Office; Lubna Chahine, Partner at Solari Dubai; and Mariana Ricardo, Founder and CEO of WhatsNxt, discussed the growth of bilateral investment, opportunities for cooperation between Sharjah and São Paulo, and the importance of local business relationships and long-term planning for companies entering the UAE market.

Tracing the evolution of economic relations between the two countries, Ana Fernandes said: “For decades, economic relations between Brazil and the UAE have been driven largely by trade in food and commodities. Over the past ten years, however, we have seen a shift towards bilateral investment, with UAE companies investing in Brazil and Brazilian businesses expanding into the UAE. Sharjah holds a special place in this relationship because of our longstanding ties in trade, economy, academia and culture. São Paulo shares these priorities, creating considerable opportunities to strengthen partnerships between the two cities across these sectors.”

She added: “Brazil and the UAE also have a strong foundation for closer economic cooperation. We have maintained diplomatic relations for 50 years, both countries are members of BRICS, and we could see a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) signed next year. I believe more Brazilian companies should establish a presence in Sharjah. Its strategic location, economic resilience, infrastructure and logistics services make it an attractive base for businesses looking to expand their operations in the UAE and the region.”

Addressing the practical considerations for Brazilian companies entering the UAE, Lubna Chahine emphasised the importance of local relationships: “Brazilian entrepreneurs entering the UAE need to understand the local business culture, connect with people who know the market and build long-term relationships based on trust. Emiratis and Brazilians share a strong appreciation for personal relationships. In Sharjah, business leaders are open and enthusiastic about exploring new partnerships, making the emirate an attractive destination for Brazilian companies.”

On turning market opportunities into sustainable operations, Mariana Ricardo, advised companies to combine long-term planning with agility: “Establishing a business in the UAE is the first step. Companies need a long-term vision supported by clear short- and medium-term plans, investment in their teams and an understanding of the local business culture. My advice is to start small and act fast. AI can help optimise operations, but human judgement and intuition remain essential.”

The forum also turned to the use of AI in architecture during ‘From Imagination to Reinvention’, where Matthias Hollwich, Founder of HWKN Architecture D.P.C., discussed how the technology is helping architects develop and visualise designs. “We have used AI to analyse New York’s architectural landmarks and generate concepts inspired by the city’s history and character. At District 11 in Sharjah, we are using AI to develop designs that respond to the local climate, location and surrounding culture. Human creativity, judgement and the designer’s eye remain essential to this process,” he said.

Other sessions addressed youth opportunities, decision-making and practical AI applications in business. These included ‘Sharjah’s Evolving Business Landscape: Opportunities for Youth’, ‘The Psychology of Making Great Decisions in Business and Life’ and ‘The Problem Room: Solving Real Problems Live with AI’, which explored applications in market analysis, business setup and investment research.

Held at Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre under the theme ‘Building Adaptive Economies’, SIF 2026 featured a programme of more than 140 activities, including over 80 business meetings, with more than 80 international speakers and 20 exhibitors. The two-day forum was organised by the Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah) in collaboration with the UAE Ministry of Investment.