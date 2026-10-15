SIF 2026: UAE targets 50% local crops as Sharjah diverts 93% of waste from landfills

SHARJAH, 15th October, 2026 (WAM) -- During the “Growing a Sustainable Future” session at the Sharjah Investment Forum (SIF 2026), government officials and business leaders highlighted the UAE’s target to produce 50% of its crops locally and Sharjah’s achievement of diverting 93% of waste from landfills.

The discussion also explored investment opportunities in agricultural technology, artificial intelligence and resource management to advance food security and sustainability.

Held during the ninth edition of SIF, organised by the Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah) in collaboration with the UAE Ministry of Investment, the session featured Mohammed Saeed Al Nuaimi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment; Khaled Al Huraimel, Group CEO and Vice Chairman of BEEAH Group; and Layth Ibrahim Dwairi, CEO of Tathmeer Agri Tech Center. Layan AbuShkier, Editor and Researcher at Forbes Middle East, moderated the discussion.

Al Nuaimi said the UAE is updating its National Food Security Strategy 2051 in collaboration with the private sector, with a target of producing half the country’s crops locally.

He highlighted the role of smart farming systems, including indoor agriculture and hydroponics, in achieving the target while reducing emissions from traditional farming.

He also emphasised the need to align government policies with the needs of private investors and farmers, describing agricultural technology as a promising investment opportunity for the coming decade and positioning the UAE as a potential regional hub.

Al Huraimel highlighted BEEAH Group’s integrated approach to waste recovery, recycling and energy conversion, which has helped Sharjah achieve a 93% landfill waste diversion rate — the highest in the Middle East, according to him.

He said the group’s waste-to-energy plant, which currently generates 30 megawatts, is set to double its capacity to supply all the power required by a new community being developed by the group’s real estate arm.

Al Huraimel also identified artificial intelligence as a key opportunity, citing potential applications in waste sorting, monitoring urban cleanliness and creating digital twins to test solutions more efficiently. He noted that BEEAH has expanded into Saudi Arabia and Egypt, with further market announcements expected.

Dwairi said Tathmeer is the first platform to receive approval from the Securities and Commodities Authority for agricultural crowdfunding. Its technology centre in Sharjah tests and validates farming technologies, then connects farmers with suitable solutions and supply chains.

He emphasised the need to develop technologies suited to the region’s environment and culture, adding that food security requires collective action and that agricultural technology is increasingly important.

The two-day forum is being held at Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre under the theme “Building Adaptive Economies”. It features more than 80 speakers and over 140 activities, including 80 direct business meetings to connect investors, companies and decision-makers.