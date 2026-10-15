RAKEZ secures three honours at Customer Centricity World Series Awards 2026

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 15th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) has secured three honours at the Customer Centricity World Series Awards 2026, recognising its approach to business community engagement, customer experience and digital transformation.

RAKEZ’s Compass Coworking Centre was named World Series Winner and Middle East and Africa (MEA) Regional Winner in the Customer Centricity in B2B category. RAKEZ also received Highly Commended recognition in the Digital Strategy/Transformation category.

The two Compass awards recognise its Compass Events Powerhouse initiative, a customer-led B2B engagement platform that translates customer feedback into meaningful networking, knowledge-sharing and collaboration opportunities. By connecting entrepreneurs, SMEs, industry experts, government stakeholders and potential business partners, the initiative goes beyond traditional events to support business growth and strengthen Ras Al Khaimah’s wider business ecosystem.

In 2025, the programme organised 260 events attended by more than 19,000 participants. Compass’s wider customer experience performance also reflected its customer-centric approach, with 97% satisfaction with support and services, a Net Promoter Score of +70, and 93% of customer suggestions addressed. These results highlight Compass’s commitment to listening to its business community and continuously improving its offerings to meet evolving needs.

RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad said: “Understanding what businesses need starts with listening to them and acting on their feedback. At Compass Coworking Centre, this means creating opportunities for entrepreneurs to learn, build relationships and find support relevant to their growth. Across RAKEZ, it also means improving how clients access and use our services. These honours recognise the work our teams are doing to turn customer insights into practical improvements, and we will continue building on that progress.”

Alongside Compass’s achievements, RAKEZ’s Highly Commended recognition in Digital Strategy/Transformation highlights its work to improve service delivery through technology. Its focus on streamlining processes and making services more accessible supports businesses as they establish, manage and expand their operations.

Organised by ARCET Global, the Customer Centricity World Series Awards recognise excellence in customer experience and innovation. The 2026 edition attracted more than 150 entries from 24 countries, evaluated by over 150 independent expert judges.

Together, these honours reinforce RAKEZ’s commitment to placing customers at the centre of its operations and enhancing the value it delivers to businesses. Through Compass Coworking Centre, RAKEZ extends its support beyond business establishment and workspace solutions, creating opportunities for entrepreneurs to access knowledge, build strategic relationships and explore new avenues for growth. Combined with its ongoing digital transformation, these efforts strengthen RAKEZ’s role as a customer-centric business enabler contributing to the growth of its business community and Ras Al Khaimah’s wider economy.