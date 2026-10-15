WETEX 2026 Health and Safety Hub to advance workplace safety and community wellbeing

DUBAI, 15th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is organising the 28th Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) from 20 to 22 October 2026 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The Health and Safety Hub at WETEX 2026 will feature a range of activities, student challenges, competitions, specialised sessions and interactive workshops highlighting the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in enhancing workplace health, safety and resilience.

It will bring together government entities, leading UAE universities and experts and specialists from around the world to showcase advanced solutions and technologies that promote health and well-being, enhance quality of life and strengthen workplace safety in line with the highest international standards. The hub will also host the Health and Safety Conference, featuring senior executives and experts from around the world.

“The Health and Safety Hub at WETEX embodies the leadership’s vision of placing people at the heart of sustainable development and our strategic priorities. In line with the National Strategy for Wellbeing 2031 and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals for 2030, including Goal 3, ‘Good Health and Well-being’, the hub focuses on empowering individuals and organisations to adopt healthy lifestyles. It also highlights the role of advanced technologies, including AI, in creating a more positive and happier environment at work and at home,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA and Founder and Chairman of WETEX.

Participants highlighted WETEX’s role in harnessing scientific research, innovation and the latest technologies to improve wellbeing and quality of life.

Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality, said: “Our participation in the Health and Safety Hub at WETEX reflects Dubai Municipality’s commitment to continually developing an advanced and sustainable health and safety ecosystem that places people at the heart of its priorities. This ecosystem leverages the latest advanced technologies and innovative solutions to enhance health and safety standards and improve the efficiency of inspection and prevention systems. This includes the use of advanced field-testing devices and equipment. It supports the adoption of leading global practices and standards, while providing a safe, healthy environment and enhancing their health, wellbeing and quality of life.

Participation also provides an opportunity to strengthen communication and collaboration, exchange expertise and discuss the latest trends and practices in health and safety, as well as the role of innovation and technology in developing preventive solutions and enhancing the efficiency of inspection systems, and supports proactive, data-driven decision-making. These efforts contribute to achieving national objectives and the Sustainable Development Goals, while reinforcing Dubai’s position as a healthier, safer and more sustainable city, and a more attractive destination for living and working.”

Lt-Gen Expert Rashid Thani Al Matrooshi, Commander-in-Chief of the General Command of Dubai Civil Defence, said: “Our participation in the Health and Safety Hub at WETEX 2026 represents an extension of our commitment to enhancing the concepts of prevention and safety, improving quality of life and establishing safer and more sustainable work environments and communities. We believe that utilising artificial intelligence and cutting-edge technologies, alongside integrating efforts among government entities and institutions, contributes to developing a proactive system that enhances readiness, protects lives and property, and supports Dubai’s vision of building a safer, more sustainable city with a higher quality of life.”

Mishal Abdul Karim Julfar, Executive Director of the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services (DCAS), said: “Our participation in the Health and Safety Zone at WETEX embodies our vision for a proactive, reliable and life-saving ambulance system, as well as our strategic direction to make the community an active partner in the emergency response ecosystem. This reflects our belief that investing in people extends beyond health and safety to empowering them with the knowledge and skills needed to protect themselves and those around them, and to respond appropriately during critical moments.

We aim to embed first aid as both a vital life skill and a community culture, transforming awareness into practical knowledge that can be applied at home, in the workplace and in public spaces. This contributes to building a society that is more aware, prepared and resilient in the face of emergencies. Community preparedness is an extension of the preparedness of the emergency medical services system, as any individual equipped with the right knowledge can become a pivotal link in the chain of saving lives.

DCAS’ participation in WETEX reflects its commitment to strengthening prevention, preparedness and community engagement while supporting Dubai’s vision of placing people, their safety and their quality of life at the heart of sustainable development.”

Dr Eesa Bastaki, President of the University of Dubai, said: “We are pleased to participate in the student events, innovations and competitions, as well as the specialised sessions, workshops and the Health and Safety Conference held in the Health and Safety Zone at WETEX. These activities help raise awareness of health and safety standards and showcase leading solutions and technologies that promote the health and wellbeing of all members of society and the highest levels of quality of life.”

Prof Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of Abu Dhabi University, said: “As technology continues to transform the way we live and work, universities have a vital role to play in advancing research, developing innovative solutions and preparing future generations to address emerging challenges. At the Health and Safety Hub, we look

forward to highlighting how our work in education, research and innovation contributes to healthier and more resilient communities, in support of the UAE’s long-term vision for sustainability and wellbeing.”

Prof Karim Chelli, President and Vice Chancellor of Canadian University Dubai, said: “Canadian University Dubai is proud to participate in the Health and Safety Hub at WETEX, aligning with the UAE’s vision for a sustainable, innovation-driven future that prioritises human well-being, environmental stewardship and long-term resilience. By bringing together academia, government and industry, WETEX offers a powerful platform to translate knowledge and emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, into practical solutions that advance the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative and the National Strategy for Wellbeing 2031.”

Dr Rania Dghaim, Chairwoman of the Department of Environmental Sciences and Sustainability at Zayed University’s College of Natural and Health Sciences, said: “Our participation in WETEX 2026 reflects the College of Natural and Health Sciences’ commitment to advancing research and innovation that address real-world challenges. Through our faculty and student-led projects, we are showcasing how emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence can support environmental sustainability, safety, health and wellbeing, while providing our students with opportunities to translate their academic work into meaningful solutions.”

WETEX is one of the world’s largest specialised exhibitions and the region’s largest across conventional, clean and renewable energy, as well as water, green development, sustainability, AI, smart cities, electric vehicles and other related sectors.