Central Bank of UAE organises Annual UAE Banks Reception in Bangkok

BANGKOK,15th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE), in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance and the UAE Banks Federation (UBF), organised the Annual UAE Banks Reception 2026 today in Bangkok, Thailand, on the sidelines of the Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group (WBG), with the participation and sponsorship of 26 government entities and banking and financial institutions from the UAE.

The reception was attended by Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE; Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; and Abdul Aziz Abdullah Al Ghurair, Chairman of the UAE Banks Federation, In the presence of Obaid bin Taresh Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom of Thailand; the Assistant Governors of the CBUAE; Younis Haji Al Khoori, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance; Hamad Sayah Al Mazrouei, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development; and Essa Kazim, Governor of Dubai International Financial Centre, alongside members of the official UAE delegation participating in the Annual Meetings, and CEOs of UAE banks.

The UAE Banks Reception witnessed a high-level international attendance that included central bank governors and finance ministers. Foremost among them were Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari, Minister of Finance of Qatari; Dr. Dr. Yaqoub Al Rifai, Minister of Finance of Kuwait; Basel Al-Haroon, Governor of the Central Bank of Kuwait; Dr. Mohammad Safwat Abdul Hamid Raslan, Governor of the Central Bank of Syria; Yahya Shunnar, Governor of the Palestine Monetary Authority; Khalil Yaqoob Al Khayat, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain to the Kingdom of Thailand; and Muhanna Ali Al Kuwari, Assistant Governor of the Qatar Central Bank for the Reserve and Financial Instruments Sector.

Additionally, the reception was attended by chairmen, board members, and directors of global banks, as well as representatives of regulatory and supervisory authorities, alongside more than 600 elite banking leaders, monetary policymakers, and fintech pioneers from around the world.