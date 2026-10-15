Sharjah records AED 46.8 billion in property deals, SIF 2026 hears

SHARJAH, 15th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah has recorded AED 46.8 billion in real estate transactions during the first nine months of 2026, attracting approximately 10,000 new investors from more than 130 nationalities, while the emirate’s rental yields estimated at 8% to 12% are strengthening its investment appeal.

Industry leaders at the ninth Sharjah Investment Forum (SIF 2026) highlighted growing demand for off-plan properties, integrated residential communities and long-term rental income, alongside the importance of development quality, supporting infrastructure and regulatory clarity in sustaining investor confidence.

The discussion, held during a panel titled ‘Real Estate as an Economic Engine’, brought together Yousif Ahmed Al Mutawa, Chief Real Estate Officer at Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq); Eng. Raymond Khouzami, Vice Chairman of Al Thuriah Properties; and Obaid Abdulrahman Al Madhloum, Director of the Real Estate Projects Regulation Department at the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department (SRERD). Moderated by Hazza Ebrahim Al Mansoori, CEO of MAL Properties and Group Business Development Director at Yas Holding Technology, the session also examined the shift towards property ownership and longer-term rental income as investors increasingly prioritise sustained value.

Obaid Abdulrahman Al Madhloum emphasised that investors look for security, stability and clear legislation before assessing potential financial returns. “Transparency is fundamental to building confidence and supporting sustainable investment. Investors want security first. They want to know that their investments are protected and that clear regulations are in place. Once they have that assurance and a sense of stability, they can assess the potential financial returns,” he said.

Al Madhloum noted that buyer preferences have shifted from a stronger focus on completed properties towards growing interest in off-plan units and integrated residential communities. The department has been updating its systems and regulations to reflect these changing requirements.

He also highlighted the role of the Aqari platform, available under the Sharjah Digital initiative, in expanding access to real estate services. “These include development project registration, preliminary sale contracts, resale and escrow account services, introduced at the beginning of this year. The regular publication of transaction data and access to detailed market information also help investors and developers make informed decisions,” Al Madhloum said.

Eng. Raymond Khouzami highlighted how rising rents, alongside urban and economic growth, are influencing decisions about property ownership. Some tenants are considering purchasing homes rather than continuing to pay annual rent, while investors are increasingly holding properties to generate rental income over the longer term instead of selling for short-term gains.

Khouzami estimated rental yields in Sharjah at between 8% and 12%, describing them as an attractive investment proposition. “Buyers are becoming more discerning, paying greater attention to finishing quality, interior design, space planning, maintenance and after-sales services. Demand for larger apartments suited to families is also increasing. They look at the overall quality of the property, the facilities available within the building or residential community, and the services provided after the sale,” he said.

Khouzami added that the entry of new development companies into Sharjah is intensifying competition and encouraging developers to improve their offerings. “Expanding road and bridge networks, schools, community facilities and economic zones are supporting the appeal of emerging residential areas. Homebuyers are choosing where to live, and investors are assessing a property's rental potential. Accessibility, the quality of the surrounding neighbourhood and the availability of services are becoming important considerations alongside the property itself.”

Yousif Ahmed Al Mutawa highlighted a shift in how the success of real estate projects is assessed. While sales volumes and the speed of selling units have been important measures, he said the focus is more on residents’ experience after moving into a development and whether the facilities and services promised at the point of purchase are delivered.

“We do not view a residential development simply as a collection of buildings that can be constructed, offered for sale and then considered complete. A project's success must be assessed by the experience residents have when they move into the community and begin living there,” he said.

“Shurooq considers residents’ needs from the earliest stages of project planning, with sustainability forming an integral part of development. This includes providing everyday amenities within residential communities to reduce the need for travel, helping manage living costs and adopting environmental practices that allow resources to be reused. The approach seeks to balance investment viability with residents’ quality of life over the long term. Shurooq’s real estate portfolio includes Sharjah Sustainable City, Maryam Island and Ajwan in Khorfakkan, reflecting different residential and destination-led development opportunities across the emirate,” said Al Mutawa.

The discussion also highlighted the opportunities presented by Sharjah’s geographical diversity, from established residential districts and emerging communities to coastal destinations that appeal to buyers and holiday-home investors.

Organised by the Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah) in collaboration with the UAE Ministry of Investment, SIF 2026 is held under the theme ‘Building Adaptive Economies’. The forum brings together business leaders, investors and policymakers to explore investment opportunities, economic resilience and sustainable growth.