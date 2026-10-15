32nd IRENA Council takes stock of World Energy Transition Outlook 2026

ABU DHABI, 15th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The thirty-second Council meeting of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) started in Abu Dhabi.

Gathering in Abu Dhabi from 14 to 16 October, over 300 government representatives and delegates to IRENA’s biannual decision-making body will review the Agency’s work and discuss collective priorities for the next phase of the global energy transition.

Progress on the energy transition is evident: renewable energy deployment continues to reach record levels, technology costs have declined and electrification is advancing across end-use sectors. Yet the pace of implementation remains insufficient, while electricity demand is growing rapidly and energy efficiency and enabling infrastructure continues to lag behind what is required.

IRENA’s new World Energy Transition Outlook 2026 identifies what additional transformation is required to return to a 1.5°C-compatible pathway after the current overshoot in carbon emissions. It provides a framework for Member States to assess progress, identify implementation gaps and explore opportunities across the energy system, investment, and socio-economic outcomes. A central finding of WETO 2026 is the growing strategic role of renewables-based electrification.

IRENA Director-General Francesco La Camera said: “I am pleased to see our cutting-edge knowledge continuing to provide governments with a pathway to navigate through the global energy transition. WETO 2026 sets an actionable agenda for the critical years 2026-2035. Changes in today’s energy landscape are affecting not only the energy sector, but entire economies, particularly as countries seek greater energy security and economic competitiveness. This Council convenes at a critical moment as Members define priorities for the next phase of the transition. Electrification with renewables will be at the core of a secure, resilient and sustainable energy system.”

In his capacity as 32nd IRENA Council Chair, Saeed Bin Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates added: “The global energy transition is entering a decisive phase, where ambition must increasingly translate into implementation and tangible results. As Chair of the 32nd IRENA Council, the UAE looks forward to working with fellow Members to strengthen international cooperation, advance practical solutions, and ensure that IRENA remains responsive to the evolving priorities and needs of its Membership and well positioned for its next chapter. Through collective action, we can accelerate a renewable energy transition that strengthens energy security, supports economic resilience and advances sustainable development for all.”

Programmatic and institutional discussions will also address the implementation of the Agency’s 2026-2027 Work Programme and Budget, while further discussing the Medium-term Strategy 2028–2032. In addition, the Council will continue the Director-General selection process. The Council is expected to recommend candidates for final selection by the IRENA Assembly in 2027.