SCCI, Lithuania explore prospects for cooperation

SHARJAH, 15th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and the Embassy of the Republic of Lithuania to the UAE discussed ways to strengthen economic and trade cooperation and enhance partnership opportunities between the two business communities.

The discussions highlighted promising areas for cooperation, including agriculture, food industries and logistics, with a focus on boosting bilateral trade and opening up new avenues for collaboration between companies in Sharjah and Lithuania.

Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI, received Ernestas Mickus, Ambassador of the Republic of Lithuania to the UAE, and his accompanying delegation, during a meeting held at SCCI’s headquarters. The meeting was attended by Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi, Assistant Director-General for the Communication and Business Sector at SCCI, and Dr Fatima Khalifa Al Muqarrab, Director of the International Relations Department at SCCI, along with officials from both sides.

The meeting explored opportunities to enhance Sharjah-Lithuania trade relations while strengthening communication and coordination between SCCI and the Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Crafts in Lithuania. The two sides also explored preparations for a prospective visit by a Lithuanian business delegation to Sharjah in March–April 2027.

Al Owais highlighted the steady growth of economic and trade relations between the UAE and Lithuania, driven by a mutual commitment to expanding partnerships and exploring new opportunities for growth and investment.

He noted that strengthening engagement between the two countries’ business communities is an important step towards identifying new trade opportunities and developing strategic partnerships that serve shared economic interests and enable businesses to leverage the potential of both markets.

The Lithuanian delegation, in turn, expressed appreciation for the cooperation with the Sharjah Chamber, praising SCCI’s role in strengthening bilateral economic ties and providing effective channels for communication between the two business communities.

The delegation stressed the importance of broadening cooperation with Sharjah and leveraging the opportunities available across its diverse economic sectors.

They also highlighted the need to enhance coordination between trade institutions in the two countries to foster direct business-to-business relations and explore new opportunities for trade and investment.