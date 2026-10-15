Sharjah’s Fili Poultry Farm becomes UAE’s first farm to receive Free Range Label

SHARJAH, 15th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Fili Poultry Farm, one of the companies under Sharjah Agricultural and Livestock Production Establishment (Ektifa), has become the first farm in the UAE to receive the Free-Range Label from the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology.

The recognition highlights the farm’s commitment to internationally recognised best practices and supports the growth and competitiveness of the UAE’s food industries.

The achievement reflects Fili’s continued efforts to uphold high standards in poultry rearing, product quality and food safety. It also reinforces consumer confidence in its products, strengthens their position in the marketplace and expands the availability of healthier food choices. These efforts support sound nutrition, contribute to improved quality of life and enhance the competitiveness of Emirati products.

Dr Farah Al Zarooni, Assistant Undersecretary for the Standards Affairs Sector at the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, said the Ministry is committed to advancing the growth and competitiveness of the UAE’s industrial sector in line with the objectives of the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology and the Make it in the Emirates initiative.

She explained that the national quality infrastructure, encompassing standards, metrology, conformity assessment, accreditation and market surveillance programmes, plays a key role in supporting these priorities, promoting sustainable industrial growth and enhancing the competitiveness of Emirati products in local and international markets.

“Food industries are among the UAE’s national priority sectors. The Free-Range Label issued by the Ministry provides a reliable means of verifying compliance with approved requirements and standards,” Dr. Al Zarooni said.

She added that awarding the label to Fili Poultry Farm reflects the collaborative efforts of the Ministry and Ektifa, as well as their shared commitment to adopting best practices and advancing national production standards.

Dr. Al Zarooni emphasised that the initiative aims to strengthen consumer confidence in locally produced goods that meet established production requirements. She also encouraged farmers across the UAE to obtain the label, noting its potential to help Emirati products access new markets and enhance their competitiveness.

Dr Eng. Khalifa Musabeh Al Teneiji, Chairman of the Department of Agriculture and Livestock and CEO of Ektifa, said the Free-Range Label awarded to Fili Poultry Farm represents a significant milestone and reflects the farm’s commitment to applying best practices in poultry rearing and animal care.

He noted that the achievement reinforces product quality, strengthens consumer confidence and supports market competitiveness, positioning Fili as a leading national model for producing safe, organic food.

Dr. Al Teneiji explained that the label recognises Fili’s slow-growing poultry, which is raised under a free-range system without the use of hormones. He also highlighted the specialised feed formula developed by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

The feed formula comprises organic wheat and corn, soybeans, turmeric and vegetable oils, in addition to garlic, wild thyme, oregano, eucalyptus and frankincense. This carefully formulated blend reflects Fili’s approach to poultry nutrition and reinforces the farm’s commitment to quality and consumer confidence.

He added that the achievement reaffirms Ektifa’s commitment to applying internationally recognised quality standards across its products and complying with the requirements of organic food systems.

Dr. Al Teneiji also commended the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology for its pivotal role in supporting Ektifa and its projects. He highlighted the Ministry’s efforts to create an enabling environment for national institutions to succeed, grow and strengthen their competitiveness across regional markets.