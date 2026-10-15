Mohammed Bin Rashid Library brings accessible reading experiences to AccessAbilities Expo 2026

DUBAI, 15th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Mohammed Bin Rashid Library will participate for the first time as a strategic partner in the eighth AccessAbilities Expo, taking place from 19 to 21 October at Dubai World Trade Centre.

Through interactive experiences and inclusive resources, the Library will highlight its commitment to making knowledge and culture accessible to everyone.

Visitors will be able to discover more than 2,500 Braille books in Arabic and English, explore a collection of over 10,000 audio resources, and learn about multilingual digital reading through the Read in Your Language initiative and Libby platform.

Assistive technologies, including the Emprint Braille Printer, will also be on display, allowing visitors to have their names printed in Braille.

The Library will showcase its accessible services for People of Determination, particularly people who are blind or have low vision, and explain how to register for membership and access its resources. Selected books will also be distributed through the A World Reads initiative.

Beyond its collections, the Library offers accessible pathways, ramps, Braille signage, audio-visual alarms, emergency evacuation chairs and sensory pods. Its facilities comply with the Dubai Universal Design Code, while its Autism-Friendly Certification reflects its efforts to welcome visitors with diverse needs.

Through its participation, the Library invites People of Determination, families, specialists and the wider public to explore practical ways to make reading, learning and cultural participation more inclusive.