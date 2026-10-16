Dollar heads for first weekly decline in five weeks

SINGAPORE, 16th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The dollar headed for its first weekly fall in five weeks on Friday, lifting the euro from a 17-month low as wobbles in AI investment and a drop in US yields put the brakes on recent gains.

Moves in the Asia morning were slight, leaving the dollar down 0.2 percent this week at 158.13 yen and shedding about 0.1 percent to $1.1210 per euro.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six major peers, was at 102.07, set for a 0.14 percent drop in the week.

Sterling was steady at $1.3270 for a weekly rise of 0.3 percent, helped ​by data showing Britain's economy unexpectedly grew 0.1 percent in August. The New Zealand dollar looked likely to scratch out a weekly gain of 0.1 percent at $0.5621.

The Australian dollar was flat at $0.6921 and an outlier in heading for a fall of 0.8 percent on the dollar this week, after a surprisingly soft jobs report on Thursday had markets paring back expectations for another rise in interest rates.