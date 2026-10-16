88 horses compete in third round of trial races at Meydan

DUBAI, 16th October, 2026 (WAM) -- A total of 88 Arabian and Thoroughbred horses competed in 13 races during the third trial race of the 2026–2027 season, held at Meydan Racecourse in Dubai, the UAE Horse Racing Authority announced.

In a statement, the Authority said the trial race featured 75 purebred Arabian horses, including 59 making their first appearance and 16 with previous racing experience. Another 13 Thoroughbreds took part, including seven newcomers and six previously raced horses.

Rashid Al Balushi, a member of the Authority's Stewards Committee, said participation had risen significantly to 88 horses, compared with 41 in the first and second trial races, reflecting growing interest among owners, trainers and jockeys.

He added that trial races will continue throughout the season ahead of the scheduled races.