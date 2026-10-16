UAE Chess Federation, Mubadala Foundation sign partnership to develop chess talent

DUBAI, 16th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Chess Federation and Mubadala Foundation have signed a strategic partnership agreement to promote chess, increase participation and develop national talent.

The partnership aims to expand access to chess in schools, clubs and academies, particularly among young people, while providing specialised programmes to identify and develop talented players and improve their competitive skills.

It also includes support for national and international tournaments organised by the UAE Chess Federation, including Cup and League championships and competitions sanctioned by the International Chess Federation, as well as advanced training programmes to prepare national team players for regional and international competitions.

The agreement is part of Mubadala Foundation's efforts to support community development through initiatives in education, empowerment, the environment, well-being, inclusion, arts and culture, in collaboration with government entities, non-profit organisations and community partners.

Khalid Al Rashidi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Mubadala Foundation, said chess plays an important role in developing young people's critical and strategic thinking skills, reaffirming the Foundation's commitment to supporting emerging national talent.

Dr. Ismail Ibrahim Al Khoori, President of the UAE Chess Federation, said the partnership marked an important step in developing chess in the UAE by establishing a sustainable framework for identifying talent in schools and clubs and preparing national team players for regional and international competitions.