50 competitors from nine countries to compete in UAE Motosurf Championship opener in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 16th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club (ADMSC) will host the first round of the UAE Motosurf Championship 2026 on 24th-25th October at the Abu Dhabi Breakwater, with 50 competitors from nine countries taking part.

Participants from the UAE, Czech Republic, Cyprus, Russia, Sweden, Italy, Bulgaria, Kuwait and Slovakia will take part, highlighting the growing international appeal of Motosurf, a modern watersport that combines speed, technical skill, balance, and precision.

The championship will begin on Saturday, 24th October, with registration, technical inspections and a mandatory riders' briefing, followed by official practice sessions at 10:00, starting practice sessions, and qualifying rounds from 14:00 to 15:30.

Racing will take place on Sunday, 25th October, starting at 10:00, with further races scheduled for the afternoon. A parade lap will be held at 14:00, followed by the awards ceremony at 16:00.

The championship will feature six categories: Junior, Challenger, Women, Rookies, Veterans, and Master, providing opportunities for competitors of different age groups and experience levels to showcase their abilities and compete for podium positions.

The event forms part of ADMSC's efforts to strengthen Abu Dhabi's position as a destination for international marine sports, encourage participation in emerging watersports and develop local talent.