Agricultural Transformation Strategy drives more sustainable, resilient food system: ADAFSA

ABU DHABI, 16th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) affirmed on Friday that securing food supplies and advancing sustainable food systems remain fundamental pillars of the Emirate's growth.

Makring World Food Day, observed annually on 16th October, ADAFSA noted that its strategic focus aligns fully with the UAE’s broader vision to establish an innovative, sustainable, and knowledge-based economy.

Under this year's theme, "Innovate today. Nourish tomorrow.", ADAFSA highlighted Abu Dhabi's efforts to build a resilient food system capable of addressing climate change, resource scarcity, population growth and supply chain disruptions.

The Authority said food security remains a strategic priority for Abu Dhabi, supporting economic stability, quality of life and the sustainable use of natural resources.

ADAFSA noted that this year's World Food Day comes in the wake of the remarkable success of Global Food Week (GFW) 2026, hosted by Abu Dhabi, which witnessed broad participation from governments, international organisations, investors, experts and innovators from around the world, further strengthening the Emirate's position as a global platform for dialogue and collective action in food security, sustainability and agricultural innovation.

ADAFSA said that the GFW 2026 attracted more than 47,000 visitors and 2,580 exhibitors and brands from 92 countries. The event also saw 97 agreements and partnerships worth more than AED6.9 billion signed.

The Authority said the event strengthened international cooperation and created investment and innovation opportunities in the food and agriculture sectors, supporting the implementation of Abu Dhabi's Agricultural Transformation Strategy.

The strategy leverages technology, innovation and strategic partnerships to stimulate local production, strengthen food-system sustainability and improve efficiency across agricultural and food value chains.

Led by ADAFSA under the vision "Grow more with less", the Agricultural Transformation Strategy aims to transform the agricultural sector by 2040 through advanced technologies, scientific research, artificial intelligence and more efficient resource management.

Its targets include raising Abu Dhabi's ranking in the Food Security Index (RFSI) to fifth globally, increasing the agricultural sector's contribution to GDP from AED9.5 billion to AED34.6 billion— an increase of 264 percent, and boosting self-sufficiency in essential food commodities from 30 percent to 70 percent.

The strategy also seeks to reduce irrigation water consumption by 49 percent, from 24,700 to 12,700 cubic metres per hectare, expand the use of advanced agricultural technologies to 70 percent of operating farms and enable 75 percent of farms to access agricultural financing and investment.

The Agricultural Transformation Strategy is built on five pillars: Self-Sufficient & Productive, Resource Efficient, Resilient, Safe & Secure, Tech-Enabled, and Financially-Enabled.

It comprises 13 flagship programmes covering the agricultural value chain, including infrastructure, agricultural and livestock production inputs, manufacturing and logistics, trade and consumption. The strategy places particular emphasis on empowering farmers, livestock breeders and beekeepers to benefit from technological solutions and smart applications, expanding agricultural research, development and innovation, attracting high-value investments and accelerating the adoption of future technologies.

To advance this vision, ADAFSA said it is advancing climate-smart agriculture by integrating data and artificial intelligence into resource management and production processes, while strengthening food safety and biosecurity systems.

ADAFSA is also strengthening scientific research and applied trials to develop solutions suited to local environmental conditions. It is reinforcing the role of its agricultural research stations in testing innovative agricultural technologies and solutions, verifying their effectiveness and supporting their transition from pilot stages to full implementation.

These efforts are complemented by partnerships with government entities, research institutions, private companies, entrepreneurs and investors to develop practical solutions for sustainable food production in desert environments.-Done-