UAE studs claim 12 titles at International Arabian Horse Title Show in Morocco

EL JADIDA, Morocco, 16th October, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE studs won 12 of the 18 titles at the International Arabian Horse Title Show, which concluded on Thursday as part of the the El Jadida Horse Show in Morocco.

The achievement highlights the UAE's growing presence in international Arabian horse competitions and its continued efforts to support breeders, develop the sector and preserve the heritage of purebred Arabian horses.

Dubai Stud led the Emirati winners with five titles, followed by Al Jawaher Stud with three. Ajman Stud, Al Ez Stud, Suhail Salem and Hamad bin Shabib Al Hajri each secured one title.

The championship was attended by Mohammed Ahmed Al Harbi, Director-General of the Emirates Arabian Horse Society (EAHS); Dr. Habib Marzouk, Delegate of the El Jadida Horse Show; Omar Skalli, Director-General of the Royal Society for the Encouragement of the Horse (SOREC); and Idriss Tariq, Secretary-General of the Royal Moroccan Association of Purebred Arabian Horses, along with horse owners and breeders. They also took part in presenting awards to the winners.

The championship attracted Arabian horses from Morocco, the Middle East and Europe, with Emirati studs competing alongside leading international breeders. The EAHS oversaw the air transport of participating Emirati horses in accordance with international safety and animal welfare standards.

In the Junior Fillies category, D Niveen of Dubai Stud won gold, RK Nadira of Al Jawaher Stud took silver and D Niran of Dubai Stud secured bronze.

In the Senior Mares category, D Asrah of Dubai Stud won gold, followed by D Gharam of the Royal Cavalry of Oman in second place and Fam Donatella, owned by Jawaher Al Baidhaei, in third.

In the Yearling fillies category, Salalah Al Shaqab of the Royal Cavalry of Oman claimed gold, while Anoud Al Ghanadeer, owned by Hamad bin Shabib Al Hajri, took silver and Aya Shams, owned by Mohsen Bouzoubaa, secured bronze.

In the Yearling colts category, Kafoo Al Ez of Al Ez Stud won gold, followed by SH Fajr, owned by Suhail Salem, in second place, while GS Romeo, owned by Abdullah Al Baidhaei, took bronze.

In the Junior colts category, D Taj of Dubai Stud claimed gold, followed by Ashraf RC of the Royal Cavalry of Oman in second place and Isiah O, owned by Mohsen Bouzoubaa, in third.

The championship concluded with the Senior Stallions category, in which D Shakhar of Dubai Stud won gold, AJ Kteem of Ajman Stud took silver, and Camry Ens, owned by Abdulmajeed Abu Khadija, secured bronze.

The championship used the Rabdan judging system, developed by the EAHS to improve transparency, accuracy and fairness in Arabian horse evaluations through a digital platform.