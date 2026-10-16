AD Ports Group Gran Fondo to take place on December 20

ABU DHABI, 16th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Sports Council has announced that the AD Ports Group Gran Fondo will take place on 20th December 2026, bringing together hundreds of cyclists from the UAE and abroad for a 154-km race starting at Hazza bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain and finishing at the Sheikh Zayed Festival in Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi.

Launched in 2022 as the Bike Abu Dhabi Gran Fondo, the event has grown into a major amateur cycling competition, attracting participants from 68 nationalities last year.

The 2026 edition will join the UCI Gran Fondo World Series as an official qualifying event for the UCI Gran Fondo World Championships, allowing participants to compete for places at the international championship.

The UCI Gran Fondo World Series comprises approximately 35 events worldwide, with the top 25 percent of riders in each age group qualifying for the World Championships.

The event will offer a total prize purse of AED2 million, alongside in-kind prizes.

The series welcomes both competitive and recreational cyclists, from experienced riders to amateurs, all under the principle of Cycling for All.

Aref Hamad Al Awani, General Secretary of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said the event's inclusion in the UCI Gran Fondo World Series marked an important step in its development and reflected Abu Dhabi's growing position as an international cycling destination.

“We look forward to delivering an exceptional experience for participants from the UAE and abroad in the 2026 edition, particularly with cyclists having the opportunity to qualify for the World Championships. The route from Al Ain to Abu Dhabi also showcases the diversity of destinations and landmarks across the emirate and supports our ongoing efforts to encourage all segments of the community to embrace sport as part of their lifestyle," he added.