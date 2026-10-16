Hamdan Bin Rashid Foundation launches sixth season of Future Science Challenge

DUBAI, 16th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences has launched the sixth season of the Future Science Challenge, following more than a 600 percent increase in participation since its inception five years ago.

Held under the theme "The Future of Roads & Mobility" and the slogan "The Smarter Road", the competition targets gifted and talented Arab students aged 10 to 17, with team registration open until 24th October 2026.

The new season focuses on the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), sensors and smart systems to develop practical solutions that can make roads and mobility systems safer, smarter and more efficient.

Participating teams will identify real-world challenges and develop technology-based solutions in areas including traffic management, road safety, parking, emergency response and infrastructure.

Humaid Mohammed Al Qatami, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, said participation had grown by more than 600 percent, reflecting increasing interest among Arab students in science, technology and innovation.

He stressed the importance of equipping students with critical thinking, analytical and problem-solving skills, noting that AI and IoT offer opportunities to move beyond using technology to developing innovative solutions that benefit communities.

Al Qatami said the competition's focus on roads and mobility reflected broader efforts to build safer, more efficient and sustainable cities.

He also encouraged students to embrace teamwork and collaboration, emphasising that scientific progress depends on combining diverse knowledge, skills and perspectives.

Dr. Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, explained that the Future Science Challenge is an online competitive platform designed to develop the skills of gifted and talented Arab students in science, technology and innovation through multidisciplinary applied learning, while encouraging them to use scientific and technological knowledge to address real-world problems and develop innovative solutions.

Dr. Al Suwaidi said the online competition had attracted more than 150 student teams from schools and educational institutions across Arab countries.

He added that the new season includes a training programme to support participating teams and supervisors in developing their projects. Three training webinars will be held on 7th November, 21st November and 19th December 2026, while final project submissions will be accepted from 18th February to 17th March 2027, leading up to the closing ceremony and announcement of the winners on 29th April 2027.

Dr. Al Suwaidi highlighted the role of sponsors, partners, teachers, supervisors and parents in supporting students, adding that the competition provides opportunities for practical learning, experimentation, collaboration and skills development.