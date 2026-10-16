Masdar City Free Zone's global top 10 ranking boosts investor confidence: Masdar

ABU DHABI, 16th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Mohamed Al Breiki, Executive Director of Masdar City, said that the selection of Masdar City Free Zone among the top 10 free zones in the world at the fDi Global Free Zones of the Year Awards 2026 is an independent endorsement of its global standing.

He said that it affirms the quality of the investment environment and services the Free Zone offers companies and strengthens investor confidence in its competitiveness.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Al Breiki said the ranking, issued by an internationally recognised independent body, validates the quality of the Free Zone's services and reinforces the decision of more than 2,800 companies to establish operations there.

He noted that the Free Zone offers international companies competitive advantages, including licensing within one day, 100 percent foreign ownership, exemption from personal income tax, and the ability to operate within the Free Zone or across Abu Dhabi through its dual licensing system.

He added that sustainability is a core pillar of Masdar City’s design, helping to reduce operating costs and supporting companies in meeting their environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals, while reaffirming the Free Zone’s continued focus on delivering the best service to investors.

Al Breiki said the Free Zone was also Highly Commended in the Knowledge Zones of the Year category, both globally and across the Middle East, reflecting its role in bringing researchers, entrepreneurs and investors together to turn innovative ideas into viable businesses.

He pointed out that this environment enables collaboration between researchers at Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI), startup founders, and investors working with The Catalyst platform. In life sciences, projects can move from the region’s first Biobank to Biosphere Labs, the GCC’s first commercially scaled shared laboratory facility, and then on to AI-driven analysis, without leaving Masdar City.

He added that Biosphere Labs, developed in partnership with M42 and Attentive Science, provides specialised laboratory infrastructure within Abu Dhabi’s life sciences ecosystem. Meanwhile, the Level 4 autonomous vehicle programme allows manufacturers to test their technologies in a real-world operating environment. He stressed that the integration of scientific research, capital and markets helps turn ideas into successful companies.

Al Breiki affirmed that the Free Zone today hosts more than 2,800 companies from over 90 countries, including startups, small and medium-sized enterprises, and global companies such as Siemens Energy, alongside prominent institutions including the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) and MBZUAI.

He explained that the Free Zone has focused on simplifying company setup. Licensing through the One-Stop Shop starts from AED7,000, with more than 1,200 business activities available. It also offers partnerships with banks and the Emirati Package, which supports UAE nationals in establishing and growing their companies.

An agreement with the Fazaa programme gives eligible employees of registered companies access to membership benefits. He stressed that the aim is to make setting up and growing a company simple and straightforward.

He said the Free Zone’s business community supports Abu Dhabi’s Falcon Economy objectives through six key clusters: artificial intelligence, AgriTech, life sciences, energy, smart mobility, and Space Tech. He noted that the integration of these sectors strengthens innovation and creates new opportunities for growth.

He added that AI companies work alongside MBZUAI and the Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC), while energy and sustainability companies are located near IRENA and Siemens Energy, in addition to the UAE Space Agency. He noted that Masdar City reduced its energy use intensity by 22.7 percent in 2024, as independently verified.

Al Breiki also discussed the Free Zone’s expansion in the Chinese market. He said the 24.5 percent growth in trade between the UAE and China in 2025 reinforced its efforts to open representative offices in Suzhou, Shanghai and Shenzhen, allowing Chinese companies to begin the process of setting up in Abu Dhabi from within China.

He noted that more than 26 Chinese companies have registered with the Free Zone since the Suzhou office opened, and that the memorandum of understanding with China Machinery Engineering Corporation will help attract more Chinese companies.

He affirmed that Abu Dhabi is a launchpad for these companies to the markets of the UAE, the Gulf, Africa and Europe, while also creating new collaboration opportunities for companies already based in the Free Zone.

On priorities for the next phase, Al Breiki said the Free Zone continues to develop an integrated journey to support companies. It begins by simplifying set-up and unifying licensing, visa and banking processes. It then expands networking among founders, researchers and investors, both within Abu Dhabi and through its offices in China.

Finally, it supports company scale-up by increasing available space, developing services and strengthening access to markets, through initiatives such as The Catalyst and the autonomous vehicle programme.

He said that over nearly two decades, Masdar City has demonstrated that sustainable design and commercial success reinforce one another. Abu Dhabi provides global connectivity and access to fast-growing markets, he said, while Masdar City Free Zone gives companies an integrated environment to make the most of these advantages, consolidating its position as a leading destination for establishing and expanding businesses.