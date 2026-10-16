Young Arab Leaders hosts discussion on leadership during uncertain times

DUBAI, 16th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Young Arab Leaders (YAL) organised a discussion in Dubai titled “Leading During Uncertain Times” focusing on the leadership skills and capabilities needed to navigate rapid change and growing challenges across sectors.

The session featured Mudassir Sheikha, Co-Founder and CEO of Careem, and was moderated by Mona Ataya, CEO and founder of Mumzworld, Member of the YAL Board.

The event forms part of YAL's efforts to strengthen engagement among its network of more than 600 members across the region through opportunities for networking, knowledge exchange and professional development.

Khalfan Juma Belhoul, Chairman of Young Arab Leaders, said, “Today’s Arab youth possess the ambition and capabilities to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of our region. Initiatives such as Young Arab Leaders bring together young leaders, entrepreneurs and changemakers through a dynamic regional network that enables them to exchange experiences and ideas, and build partnerships that turn challenges into opportunities.”

Sheikha said, “Young Arabs have the ambition and determination to achieve the impossible. My advice to young Arab leaders is to shoot for the moon every single time, take big risks with optimism, without allowing obstacles or challenges to hold them back. We must support their efforts and empower them to contribute to building their nations and shaping their future.”

Mona Ataya, Member of the YAL Board, highlighted the need for entrepreneurs capable of building businesses that transform people's lives, citing Sheikha's entrepreneurial journey and resilience in overcoming challenges.

Young Arab Leaders is a regional network of entrepreneurs, business leaders and decision-makers that aims to empower the next generation of Arab leaders through learning, networking and knowledge exchange.

Individuals interested in joining Young Arab Leaders can apply for membership through the initiative’s official website: www.yaleaders.org.