Dubai Chambers signs four MoUs with Chinese chambers

DUBAI, 16th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Chambers has signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with four chambers of commerce in China to strengthen cooperation, support the business community, and deepen ties between companies in Dubai and their counterparts in Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, and Chongqing.

Dubai Chambers signed the agreements with the Beijing Chamber of International Commerce (BCIC), the China Chamber of International Commerce Shenzhen Branch (CCOIC Shenzhen), the China Chamber of International Commerce Guangzhou Chamber of Commerce (CCOIC Guangzhou), and the China Chamber of International Commerce Chongqing Chamber of Commerce (CCOIC Chongqing).

The agreements were signed during the Dubai Business Forum – China, organised recently by Dubai Chambers in Shenzhen.

Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, signed the MoUs with Zhang Jianwei, Chairperson of the Beijing Chamber of International Commerce; Huang Xiaofeng, Vice President of CCOIC Guangzhou; and Deng Lin, Vice Chairwoman of CCOIC Chongqing.

The MoU with CCOIC Shenzhen was signed by Salem AlShamsi, Executive Vice President of International Relations at Dubai Chambers, and He Shanshan, Secretary-General of CCOIC Shenzhen.

Lootah said Dubai Chambers was committed to strengthening ties with priority markets by building partnerships that facilitate direct engagement between businesses and create new trade and investment opportunities.

"At the same time, we are developing a supportive ecosystem that enables the local private sector to expand its international presence and benefit from the exchange of expertise and knowledge. This enhances the ability of companies to connect with new partners, build sustainable business relationships, and achieve strong performance that contributes to the growth of trade and investment between Dubai and global markets," he added.

The MoUs aim to strengthen relations, support the development of broader trade and economic ties, and enhance cooperation between companies.

The agreement with CCOIC Chongqing also focuses on promoting trade and investment, facilitating the exchange of information on international exhibitions, economic and trade meetings, and other commercial activities, and providing mutual support for participation in these events.

The agreements reinforce Dubai Chambers’ role in building effective channels of cooperation with trade and investment institutions across international markets. They provide a framework for stronger engagement between companies and support the development of mutually beneficial trade and investment relationships.

The MoUs also create practical channels for exchanging information and expertise, exploring opportunities of mutual interest, and enabling Dubai’s business community to expand its international networks and establish high-value partnerships that support growth and expansion.

These efforts form part of Dubai Chambers’ strategy to enhance the competitiveness of the private sector, broaden its access to international markets, and support its contribution to sustainable economic growth in Dubai.