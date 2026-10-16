Sultan bin Ahmed launches village, opens orphanage in Philippines

MINDANAO, Philippines, 16th October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council, said that humanitarian and charitable work is deeply rooted in the UAE's values, reflecting its commitment to supporting communities in need worldwide.

The UAE conveys a message of goodness, compassion, and humanity that brings together peoples of all races and ethnicities, he said.

H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan's remarks came as he laid the foundation stone for Al Reeh Al Mursala Village and inaugurated Dar Al Rahma Orphanage in the Dinas area on the island of Mindanao in the Republic of the Philippines.

The village is supported by the "Al Reeh Al Mursala" programme of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority in cooperation with Sharjah Charity International.

H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan thanked all individuals and institutions who donated, affirming that their support helps meet the essential needs of underprivileged villages and their families, improving their living conditions and quality of life.

He highlighted the importance of integrated charitable projects that provide underprivileged villages with essential necessities, contribute to the stability of those in need and their families, and enable them to live with dignity, ultimately helping them become educated and productive communities.

Mohammed Hassan Khalaf, Director-General of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, said the projects reflected the humanitarian partnership between the Authority and Sharjah Charity International, supported by donations through the "Al Reeh Al Mursala" programme broadcast on Sharjah TV and Sharjah Radio.

He said the programme had helped establish villages, including Al Reeh Al Mursala villages, healthcare centres and other humanitarian projects aimed at improving living conditions and creating sustainable sources of income for disadvantaged communities.

The Director-General highlighted the importance of humanitarian partnerships and their role in making a profound difference in the lives of those in need. He commended the support of donors and philanthropists, which reflects humanitarian values and solidarity with those in need.

The Deputy Ruler of Sharjah laid the foundation stone for Al Reeh Al Mursala Village and reviewed the project’s plans and designs, which outline the homes, facilities, and services to be provided to meet residents’ diverse needs. The village will comprise 60 homes, each with two bedrooms and a living room.

The village will also feature an artesian well to ensure a sustainable supply of clean water for residents, as well as a vocational centre that will enhance their skills and enable them to develop their capabilities, empowering them to become productive individuals.

Al Reeh Al Mursala Village represents a model for charitable projects that create an integrated community, offering suitable housing that promotes family stability and security, a reliable water supply as an essential necessity of life, and opportunities for learning, development, care, and professional achievement through a vocational centre that supports residents in developing their skills.

The village is the result of support from donors and philanthropists through the “Al Reeh Al Mursala” programme, broadcast on Sharjah TV and Sharjah Radio, both affiliated with the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, in cooperation with Sharjah Charity International.

The Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council then proceeded to Dar Al Rahma Orphanage, where he cut the ceremonial ribbon to mark its official opening. He toured the facility and reviewed its amenities, beginning with the mosque, and then the accommodation building, which can house 50 orphans.

The building has been equipped with high-quality facilities to meet their daily needs, allowing them to live in comfort and security, practise a variety of life skills, and interact socially with one another.

He also visited the four classrooms, including a computer laboratory that provides access to learning resources and helps develop the orphans’ digital skills, as well as multipurpose classrooms designed to provide an educational environment equipped with modern learning facilities. He listened to an explanation of the educational process, the key teaching methods adopted, and their role in enhancing the orphans’ knowledge and skills.

H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan also visited the sewing institute, which provides opportunities for mothers of orphans to practise and develop their sewing skills and to produce a range of garments and textiles to support their household income and help ensure a decent standard of living for their families. He received a briefing on the institute’s role in enhancing the mothers’ sewing skills and in helping bring their products to market.

The orphanage also features an electric-powered well to provide clean water for the orphans, as well as commercial shops to support local products and generate sustainable sources of income. The facility also includes a restaurant and administrative offices.

At the end of his visit, H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan posed for commemorative group photographs with the orphans and their mothers, who expressed their happiness at the orphanage's opening and their deep gratitude to His Highness the Deputy Ruler of Sharjah for inaugurating the facility.

The Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council was accompanied by Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sharjah Charity International; Mohammed Hassan Khalaf, Director-General of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority; Tariq Saeed Allay, Director-General of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau; Hassan Yaqoub Al Mansouri, Secretary-General of the Sharjah Media Council; and several officials.