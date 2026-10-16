ADIB unveils new branch concept in Al Ain

ABU DHABI, 16th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) has opened its new Al Mutarid Branch in Al Ain, introducing a branch concept that brings digital self-service and personalised support together in one location.

The opening reflects ADIB’s continued investment in its physical network and digital capabilities to make banking simpler, more convenient and more responsive to customers’ needs.

The branch combines self-service terminals and smart teller services with the expertise of ADIB employees. Routine transactions can be completed through digital facilities, while branch teams remain available to provide assistance.

The new branch also strengthens ADIB’s presence in Al Ain, bringing its network in the city to nine branches within a nationwide network of 64 branches.

Amit Malhotra, Group Head of Retail Banking at ADIB, said, “Our ambition under Vision 2035 is to build a bank around our customers’ needs, giving them greater choice in how they access our services.”

Ahmed Ateeq Al Dhaheri, Head of Branch Network at ADIB, said, “Al Ain is an important market for ADIB, and this opening reflects our continued commitment to the city and its communities. The Al Mutarid Branch gives customers the flexibility to use self-service technology with the reassurance of having our team available to guide and support them.”