Annual Meeting of Global Future Leaders set for 12–14 October 2027

DUBAI, 16th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Principal Chairman of the Annual Meeting of Global Future Leaders, announced that the next edition of the Annual Meeting of Global Future Leaders will take place in Dubai from 12th to 14th October 2027.

He said the Annual Meeting of Global Future Leaders 2026 represented another success in the strategic partnership between the UAE Government and the World Economic Forum, bringing together perspectives and efforts to shape future pathways and empower future leaders to turn shared challenges into opportunities that benefit societies.

He said the meeting has established a global platform that connects the ambitions of future leaders with future priorities and translates dialogue into initiatives, partnerships and action. Its outcomes will contribute to shaping the agenda of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, enriching global discussions with perspectives that respond to rapid change and strengthen the ability of governments and institutions to anticipate transformations and create new opportunities.

Al Gergawi added that the next edition will further expand international collaboration and strengthen the participation of future leaders in developing solutions to global challenges.

He affirmed that the UAE, in partnership with the World Economic Forum, will continue supporting efforts that advance development and contribute to building a more prosperous future.